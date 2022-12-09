ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

Police recover TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home with bureau-issued equipment

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The TBI truck was found by La Vergne police overnight on Tuesday, say Murfreesboro police. The Dodge Ram 1500 was reported as deserted. A few pieces of TBI equipment were still in the truck. However, some items are still missing, including a state tag, body armor, a spare key, and a deactivated key card. Police continue to investigate.
MURFREESBORO, TN
26-year-old dies after almost being booked at Coffee County Jail

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 26-year-old man has died after entering into medical distress while in the Coffee County Jail, say police. He had been taken to the jail because of an outstanding warrant, as well as for other actions, according to police. Police say during the process...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

