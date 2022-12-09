Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Police recover TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home with bureau-issued equipment
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The TBI truck was found by La Vergne police overnight on Tuesday, say Murfreesboro police. The Dodge Ram 1500 was reported as deserted. A few pieces of TBI equipment were still in the truck. However, some items are still missing, including a state tag, body armor, a spare key, and a deactivated key card. Police continue to investigate.
fox17.com
26-year-old dies after almost being booked at Coffee County Jail
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 26-year-old man has died after entering into medical distress while in the Coffee County Jail, say police. He had been taken to the jail because of an outstanding warrant, as well as for other actions, according to police. Police say during the process...
fox17.com
She did it! Tennessee student who beat brain tumor earns nursing degree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Wilson County girl who found her passion in oncology after conquering a brain tumor as a young teen has graduated from nursing school. A typical day of volleyball practice came to a halt during Samantha Arquiza’s freshman year of high school. Headaches, vision loss, and nausea sent her to the ER.
fox17.com
Deadly crash shuts down I-24 W near Rutherford/Davidson Co line Monday morning
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — Morning traffic has been heavily impacted due to a deadly crash in Rutherford County on I-24 W. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person has died after a crash took place Monday. The two vehicle accident happened around 2 a.m. and shut down westbound lanes of I-24.
