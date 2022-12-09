Read full article on original website
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
Man Suspected of Setting Fire to Lemon Grove Addiction Treatment Center Jailed
A man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lemon Grove substance-abuse treatment center last month was behind bars Monday following his arrest over the weekend, authorities reported. Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, was taken into custody Sunday in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Yancey...
San Diego Police Officer Shot With Ghost Gun Before Mountain View SWAT Standoff: Police Chief
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Mountain View ended Monday morning with a man in custody after shooting a police officer, then possibly overdosing on narcotics, authorities said. The incident began sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday when the San Diego Police Department found a vehicle in the 3500 block of Main...
Parents of Woman Who Died With Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sues City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year is suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
Hey, San Diego: Want to Know How Much It Rained at Your House?
How was your weekend? Rain on Sunday, rain on Sunday night, rain on Monday morning? The mountain community of Mesa Grande recorded 2.47 inches so far, while Chula Vista got just 0.31 inches. The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County as...
San Diego Mountains Become Winter Wonderland as Snow Falls in Julian, Mount Laguna, Palomar
San Diego's mountains have turned into a winter wonderland thanks to a storm system that dumped a layer of snow on the county's peaks to start the week. The winter storm swept across San Diego County overnight Sunday and left snowfall on Julian, Mount Laguna and Palomar mountains. By 9 a.m. Monday, at least 4 inches fell at Mount Laguna and more than 4 inches on Birch Hill near Palomar Mountain, and 3 inches were recorded in Julian, the National Weather Service said.
Four San Diego Homeless Shelters Open Due to Stormy Weather
The Inclement Weather Shelter Program for San Diegans experiencing homelessness was activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the city of San Diego. The following four shelters will be open to the homeless through Monday morning. -- Father Joe's Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, can...
San Marcos Girl, 3, Celebrates First Birthday at Home After Spending First 2 in Hospital
A remarkable milestone was marked at the Smith residence as 3-year-old Addison celebrated her birthday at home for the very first time. “This has been a dream of ours for three years now and to be able to celebrate it with all of our families and friends and everyone who has been involved in supporting her, it's really special,” said Aliesha Smith, Addison's mom.
Storm to Bring Rain, Mountain Snow Across San Diego County Sunday
A winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. Two county roads were closed Sunday because of flooding, according to the San Diego County Department of Public Works. Country Club Drive, just south of Harmony Grove Village Road in Escondido, was barricaded and closed at 1:04 p.m. due to flooding and will remain closed until the rainstorm is over, the DPW said.
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights Canceled Sunday Due to Weather
San Diego Parade of Lights has been canceled for Sunday due to a wind advisory as the county is slated to get some wet and snowy weather this weekend. "The safety of those who participate in the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is of the upmost concern to us," San Diego Bay Parade of Light organizers said in a statement.
Flying Tigers and Snow, Oh My!
Schoolchildren weren't the only ones in San Diego County to be excited about a snow day on Monday. The operators at the Lions, Tigers and Bears animal sanctuary in Alpine in San Diego's East County shot video Monday of Nola and Moka, a pair of rescued tigers, enjoying the white wet stuff.
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape' Now at San Diego Botanic Garden for 2022 Holiday Season
Lightcape has transformed the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail spans one mile and features spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest cities over the last ten...
San Diego A Hoops Hot Spot Monday Night
It was a basketball trifecta in San Diego Monday night, as all 3 NCAA Division 1 teams in town played games. At Viejas Arena San Diego State beat Kennesaw State 88-54. Across town at Jenny Craig Pavilion University of San Diego beat UC San Diego 84-58. The Toreros closed out...
