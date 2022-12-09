The RIM Foundation, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization, hosted its annual Go Beyond Gala on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The event raised funds to support its mission to make a significant and lasting, positive effect on people who have had life altering disabilities. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, a silent auction, a seated dinner, and a tribute program. The event was sponsored by PuroClean, International Drying Solutions, U.S. Roofing Systems, Farbman Group, Rockford Construction, Fakhoury Law, Dr. David L. Wolf, Berry Moorman Attorneys and Counselors, Rehab Innovations Case Management, Wright & Filippis, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO