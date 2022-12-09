Read full article on original website
DBusiness Daily Update: Detroit’s Avalon International Breads Expands to Royal Oak, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Avalon Corner Café Plans Giant Cookie Cutting in Royal Oak. Detroit-based Avalon International Breads is planning a giant...
Shaya Baum Named Entreprenuer of the Year Michigan and NW Ohio, is National Finalist
Shaya Baum, founder and CEO of Farmington Hills’ Wing Lake Capital Partners, was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Michigan and Northwest Ohio and is a finalist for national award. Baum works with companies that are undergoing financial and operational peril, including those dealing with predatory...
Stellantis to Add 400MW of Solar Projects in Michigan with DTE Energy
Stellantis in Auburns Hills and DTE Energy in Detroit today announced a clean energy commitment to add 400 megawatts of new solar projects in Michigan — enough clean energy to power approximately 130,000 homes annually — through DTE’s MIGreenPower voluntary renewable energy program. The companies state the...
Go Beyond Gala 2022
The RIM Foundation, a Detroit-based nonprofit organization, hosted its annual Go Beyond Gala on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. The event raised funds to support its mission to make a significant and lasting, positive effect on people who have had life altering disabilities. Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour, a silent auction, a seated dinner, and a tribute program. The event was sponsored by PuroClean, International Drying Solutions, U.S. Roofing Systems, Farbman Group, Rockford Construction, Fakhoury Law, Dr. David L. Wolf, Berry Moorman Attorneys and Counselors, Rehab Innovations Case Management, Wright & Filippis, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
D. Dan and Betty Kahn Foundation Gifts $50M to U-M Health, Receive Naming Rights
In celebration of one of the largest gifts in the history of University of Michigan Health in Ann Arbor, $50 million from philanthropists D. Dan and Betty Kahn, Michigan Medicine will name its new 264-bed, 690,000-square-foot hospital The D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion. “Patients and families who...
Auto Supplier Gallagher-Kaiser in Troy Acquires Commerce Controls in Novi
Gallagher-Kaiser Corp. in Troy, a privately owned turn-key supplier of paint finishing systems, commercial HVAC, and mechanical automotive systems, has acquired Novi-based Commerce Controls Inc., a leader in providing turnkey solutions for controls systems in automotive, water, wastewater, and other industrial applications throughout North America. The two companies have worked...
SyBridge in Southfield Purchases Assets of Chicago Industrial Tech Company
SyBridge Technologies, a global industrial technology company based in Southfield, has announced that its wholly owned affiliate, SyBridge Digital Solutions, has been selected as the winning bidder to purchase certain assets of Fast Radius Inc., a provider of digital manufacturing solutions based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not...
Detroit Opera Names Roberto Kalb Music Director Through 2025-26 Season
Detroit Opera has announced that Roberto Kalb will be its next music director through the end of the 2025-26 season. In this position, Kalb will join Yuval Sharon, Gary L. Wasserman artistic director; and Christine Goerke, associate artistic director, as a member of the company’s artistic leadership under Wayne S. Brown, president and CEO.
