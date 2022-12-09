Severe weather that’s made its way through Louisiana over the past 24 hours has been blamed for three deaths, with the threat persisting through Wednesday evening. A 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday night in rural Caddo Parish after a tornado struck their home, and authorities in St. Charles Parish confirmed a man was killed after a twister hit the Killona community Wednesday.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO