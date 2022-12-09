Read full article on original website
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
Tornadoes claim 3 lives in Louisiana, severe weather threat continues
Severe weather that’s made its way through Louisiana over the past 24 hours has been blamed for three deaths, with the threat persisting through Wednesday evening. A 30-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday night in rural Caddo Parish after a tornado struck their home, and authorities in St. Charles Parish confirmed a man was killed after a twister hit the Killona community Wednesday.
Gov. Edwards touring tornado damage in south Caddo Parish
KEITHVILLE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards arrived in southwest Caddo Parish Wednesday afternoon to tour the tornado-damaged areas where a woman and her young son lost their lives Tuesday night. Edwards held a news conference at 3 p.m. then head to Farmerville, where a tornado heavily damaged a neighborhood...
Analysis of Louisiana's tax structure could guide lawmakers seeking changes
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a report Tuesday comparing tax structures in Louisiana with other states for lawmakers considering changes in the 2023 legislative session. The report was spawned by House Resolution 178 from the 2022 Regular Legislative Session to provide information to the House...
Texas Governor seeks five-year prison sentence for human smugglers
TEXARKANA, Texas – Prior to the upcoming legislative session, Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls for a minimum five-year mandatory prison sentence for human smuggling. According to a recent news report in the Rio Grande Valley, the Starr County District Attorney fired the crime victims coordinator after she was arrested for an alleged scheme to smuggle people from Mexico into the U.S. in a county vehicle.
American Red Cross prepares for storm relief
SHREVEPORT, La. - The aftermath of the severe storms on Tuesday has left the ArkLaTex with devastating damages, injuries and fatalities. The American Red Cross of North Louisiana has been on standby to provide relief for those that have been affected. “We’ve been working with local officials and the sheriff’s...
Area schools dismissing early today; others canceling activities
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The threat of severe weather has caused several area schools to make the decision to close early today. Others will remain open but cancel after-school activities. Caddo Parish elementary schools will close at noon, followed at 12:30 p.m. by the middle schools and 1 p.m. for all...
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
Louisiana's Landry leads $10B opioid deal with CVS and Walgreens
(The Center Square) — CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay state and local governments more than a combined $10 billion to settle lawsuits spawned by the opioid crisis. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who helped lead the negotiations, described CVS’ agreement to pay $5 billion and Walgreens’ $5.7 billion settlement, as "another step forward in our fight to combat the opioid crisis."
Enhanced risk of severe storms on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex from I-20 south to Toledo Bend under an Enhanced Risk of severe storms. Gusty winds, tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding are possible. There is a Slight Risk north of I-20. The storm system responsible for...
Lyndon Johnson announces run for Louisiana legislature
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days after the last election cycle ended, another begins with Caddo Parish Commissioner Lyndon Johnson announcing his run for the Louisiana legislature next year in House District 4. "I'm announcing early to let everybody know what I'm planning to do, and that I'm in a 100...
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on felony domestic assault, suspended indefinitely
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely by the school without pay Monday evening, hours after his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. Associate head coach Rodney Terry will serve as acting head coach for Monday night's game against Rice, the school said. "The University takes matters of...
Doctors’ board halts enforcement of in-person visits for marijuana patients
The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. (Canva image) The Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners is temporarily halting enforcement actions against doctors who recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine. The pause on enforcement comes days after a state Senate committee threatened to revoke the board’s rule-making authority for refusing to lift the in-person visit requirement.
