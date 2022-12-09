ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard

Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
ILLINOIS STATE
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations

Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
CHICAGO, IL
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois

Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
ILLINOIS STATE
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
CHICAGO, IL
Rockford, IL
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

