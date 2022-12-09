Read full article on original website
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations
Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
A ‘Santa Pub Crawl’ Had an Illinois Man Tossed Face First Into a Store Window
A few years back there was a "Santa Pub Crawl" in Chicago, that ended with a man thrown face first into the storefront window of a comic book store. Let's turn the page and see what else happened. DNAINFO. Back in 2012 the "Twelve Bars of Christmas" pub crawl was...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
Illinois Woman Finally Earns NIU Degree Over 7 Decades In the Making
A 90-year-old woman from Geneseo, Illinois graduated from Northern Illinois University (NIU) last Sunday with a bachelor's degree in general studies, after starting her college journey 70 years ago. "Never Give Up" We all have dreams in life, and we all have goals. Some we finish, some we don't even...
