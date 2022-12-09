ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Popular ‘Santa on the Square’ wraps up this week

The highly popular “Santa on the Square” has one date remaining in downtown Ocala before this year’s festive holiday program comes to a close. The family-friendly event will wrap up this Thursday, December 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Ocala Downtown Square. During the...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

POA will seek answers from FDOT on timetable for U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project

The Villages Property Owners Association will seek answers from the Florida Department of Transportation on the timetable for completion of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project. The POA has invited FDOT officials to the organization’s next general meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The meeting will provide an opportunity for FDOT officials to answer residents’ questions.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala seeks contractor to resurface outdoor athletic courts

The City of Ocala is currently soliciting quotes for an experienced contractor to resurface multiple outdoor athletic courts throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. According to the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala

Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man dies after crashing SUV into barbed wire fence

A 74-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 35 in Marion County. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the man was traveling southbound in an SUV on State Road 35 (SE 58th Avenue), near the intersection of SE 92nd Place Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the vehicle proceeded to travel onto the center grass median and continued southbound through the intersection.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront

Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL

