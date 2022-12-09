Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
ocala-news.com
Popular ‘Santa on the Square’ wraps up this week
The highly popular “Santa on the Square” has one date remaining in downtown Ocala before this year’s festive holiday program comes to a close. The family-friendly event will wrap up this Thursday, December 15, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Ocala Downtown Square. During the...
wogx.com
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
leesburg-news.com
Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
villages-news.com
POA will seek answers from FDOT on timetable for U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project
The Villages Property Owners Association will seek answers from the Florida Department of Transportation on the timetable for completion of the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project. The POA has invited FDOT officials to the organization’s next general meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The meeting will provide an opportunity for FDOT officials to answer residents’ questions.
fox35orlando.com
U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
WESH
Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks contractor to resurface outdoor athletic courts
The City of Ocala is currently soliciting quotes for an experienced contractor to resurface multiple outdoor athletic courts throughout the city. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Wednesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. According to the...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset At Tuscawilla Park In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunset from Tuscawilla Park in Ocala! Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha resident says city needs better roads, internet service as community expands
Ocklawaha is a good place to live in, but as the community expands, there needs to be better ways to commute to places. There is only one route that has to be taken to leave the area and it’s by driving around Lake Weir. It takes about ten minutes...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man dies after crashing SUV into barbed wire fence
A 74-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 35 in Marion County. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the man was traveling southbound in an SUV on State Road 35 (SE 58th Avenue), near the intersection of SE 92nd Place Road. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, the vehicle proceeded to travel onto the center grass median and continued southbound through the intersection.
Deltona woman, 60, dies after being struck by Orange City police car while crossing street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday in Volusia County. Troopers said a 60-year-old Deltona woman died after she was struck by an Orange City police cruiser. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on U.S. 17-92 and Enterprise Road. Troopers said the...
Central Florida woman, her dog rescued after being trapped inside car during crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman and her dog are home safe after a serious crash. Seminole County firefighters had to cut the roof off after their car flipped on its side. The crash happened Monday night near Raymond Avenue and East Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs...
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter County commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
WCJB
Brothers Keeper will hold a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County on Tuesday. Brothers Keeper will be holding this event. The distribution will run today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will be held at the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus at the Knights...
Citrus County Chronicle
Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront
Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of hitting wife with Christmas tree after asked to help with making dinner
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, according to an arrest affidavit. Richard Atchison, 52, was arrested by police on multiple charges including domestic battery, the report stated. Officers...
