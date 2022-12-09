Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Westwood High School band gets into the Christmas Spirit
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to Westwood High School in Ishpeming, where stories of the day are interrupted by the morning bell. Students in the high school band just held their Christmas concert and are still feeling the holiday spirit. They kick...
WLUC
Gwinn ‘holiday house’ to open for tours
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can explore a winter wonderland in Gwinn this weekend. Every year, Sharon Groff decorates her entire house for Christmas by herself. Every corner, nook, and cranny is filled to the brim with Santas, angels, and snowmen. She’s inviting folks into her home to see the Christmas wonderland.
WLUC
Up North Lodge sleigh rides are back for the holidays
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Up North Lodge is once again giving folks a chance to take a sleigh ride through a winter wonderland. The lodge offers rides that are pulled by two horses and lead passengers through wooded land behind the restaurant. The Up North Lodge General Manager, Jesie...
WLUC
Provisions MQT teams up with Room at the Inn to collect winter clothes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the rest of this month Provisions MQT in downtown Marquette is holding a winter clothing drive for Room at the Inn. The coffee shop is collecting warm clothes from sweaters and coats to socks and gloves. “I thought it was a way that we could...
WLUC
Jingle Bell Fun Run races to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners looking for a festive workout this weekend can look forward to a themed fun run in Marquette this weekend. Queen City Running Company will host the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run in conjunction with Perform4Life and MQT Nutrition. The free event will feature the run along Marquette’s bike path and a holiday gathering at Ore Dock Brewing Co. for food and refreshments. Organizers encourage everyone to bring a toy to donate to the Mining Journal Holiday Cheer Club. Christmas sweaters are also encouraged.
WLUC
Giving back during the holiday season with Yoopers United
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking to help those in need this holiday season?. Yoopers United is running a “Giving Tree” event to get holiday gifts to those in need. To those who may not know, a giving tree is a Christmas tree with ornaments and tags that members of the community can take.
WLUC
Third Coast Pizzeria to host Dine to Donate to benefit Cherry Creek Elementary
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette is continuing its ‘Dine to Donate’ program. On Wednesday, when you eat at Third Coast and mention “Dine to Donate,” 15% of sales will go to Cherry Creek Elementary School in Marquette. The goal is to support...
WLUC
Peter White Public Library holds event, supports youth authors, illustrators
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library held an event Monday evening focused on supporting young authors and illustrators. Kids from first grade through sixth worked on writing, illustrating and publishing their own books. At the end of the school year, the kids can add their finished works to the library.
WLUC
Flourish Sustainable Fitness offers pre and post-natal coaching
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Flourish Sustainable Fitness has online pre and post-natal fitness and nutrition coaching. Owner Sarah Metsaars said workouts and nutrition plans are designed for specific pregnancy stages. For pre-natal, goals include maintaining or gaining strength and muscle mass, improving the function of the pelvic floor and developing a solid aerobic foundation.
WLUC
Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady retires
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette announced Wednesday that Beth Casady, Executive Director, has retired after six years with the organization. Casady joined the Women’s Center board in 2004-2006 and again in 2015, beginning as the E.D. in 2016. In her six years as the...
WLUC
Match on Main grants awarded to Marquette, Hancock businesses
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 local small businesses around the state that were awarded the Match on Main grant and two of them are in Marquette and Hancock. Great Northern Title in Marquette and Red Jacket Enterprises LLC in Hancock were each awarded $25,000 through Match...
These 4 Michigan cities are among the most "Magical Winter Wonderland Towns" in the U.S.
Michiganders won’t need to go far to experience winter “magic” this season! TripsToDiscover.com featured four Michigan cities on a list of the most “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”: Munising, Frankenmuth, Holland and Marquette.
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Dec. 11, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the second Sunday of December speaking with Innovate Marquette SmartZone CEO, Joe Thiel and resident entrepreneur, Dave Ollila. This week on the Ryan Report, Don sits down with Thiel and Ollila to discuss plans for the Marquette Outdoor Venture Innovation Center and the new Entrepreneur in Residence program.
WLUC
Learn more about Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Want something that tastes good, but is still good for you?. Kar’s Nuts and Second Nature Granola got you covered by knowing what flavors are popular. Kar’s most popular trail mix flavor is their “Sweet and Salty” mix. Second Nature’s “Wholesome Medley”...
WLUC
Marquette Food Co-op collects donations for the Harbor House
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op is asking people to donate gifts that bring comfort and relaxation to the Women’s Center’s Harbor House residents. It could include tea or coffee, journals, mugs, house plants and more. This is the fifth year in a row that the store has held a gift collection for the shelter.
WLUC
Bay College and Gogebic Community College react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community colleges across the U.S. have seen a decrease in college enrollment, including this semester. There are 31 community colleges in Michigan. There are four in the U.P. Bay College, Bay Mills Community College, Gogebic Community College, and Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC). One of the smallest in Michigan is Gogebic Community College (GCC). Its enrollment for fall 2022 is 836 students.
WLUC
Ishpeming girl basketball beats Westwood, Negaunee boys basketball downs Gladstone, Bay College women lose on the road
Marquette heavyweight Dasan Smith pins his opponent. NMU's Dylan Kuehl dunks after a pass from Brian Parzych. High School Hockey from around the U.P. and HS Basketball Scores. Men's and Women's college basketball, HS Boy's and Girls' basketball, and HS Hockey. NMU's Jake Witt declares for NFL Draft; All-State HS...
WLUC
Negaunee chicken coop destroyed in fire
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - At approximately 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14, the Negaunee City Fire Department was called out to the report of a structure fire at the 100 block of Cambria Road. When the fire department arrived on scene, they found a chicken coop on fire. Crews from...
WLUC
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.
WLUC
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
Comments / 0