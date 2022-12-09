MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Runners looking for a festive workout this weekend can look forward to a themed fun run in Marquette this weekend. Queen City Running Company will host the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run in conjunction with Perform4Life and MQT Nutrition. The free event will feature the run along Marquette’s bike path and a holiday gathering at Ore Dock Brewing Co. for food and refreshments. Organizers encourage everyone to bring a toy to donate to the Mining Journal Holiday Cheer Club. Christmas sweaters are also encouraged.

