Mike McDaniel, Dolphins (8–5): McDaniel worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as his run-game coordinator for four seasons and one year as offensive coordinator. The Dolphins have been a streaky team this year, going 3–0 to start the season and then losing three straight. They also reeled off five consecutive wins before losing their last two games, to the 49ers and Chargers. Still, McDaniel has had an impressive season, especially working with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 3,000-plus yards and 22 touchdowns, and has a 73.0 QBR. McDaniel has also gotten the most out of Tyreek Hill, who is having a big season with 100 catches for 1,460 yards. Miami is currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race but finishes the season with road games at the Bills and Patriots and home games vs. the Packers and Jets.

5 HOURS AGO