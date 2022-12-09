Read full article on original website
Yankees Re-Sign Jake Bauers; Will He Play For New York in 2023?
The Yankees have re-signed Jake Bauers, assigning the left-handed hitter to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. Bauers was originally acquired by New York in a trade last June with the Reds in exchange for cash. The first baseman and outfielder spent the rest of the 2022 season with the RailRiders, slashing .226/.352/.406 with five home runs, 20 walks and 14 runs scored over 32 games.
What We’re Hearing After the Carlos Correa Signing
The Giants giving 13 years to Carlos Correa continues a pattern of teams adding guaranteed years as part of the cost of acquiring a player. It follows Trea Turner (11 years from the Phillies), Xander Bogaerts (11 years from the Padres), Aaron Judge (nine years to remain a Yankee) and even Jacob deGrom (five years from the Rangers). All are being paid through at least age 39. It’s less of an industry-wide trend and more of a niche market among a handful of owners who represent what the players sought during the lockout: owners motivated to win as badly as the players themselves.
Report: Former Phillies Starter Syndergaard Signs With Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies are set with their pitching rotation entering the 2023 MLB season. When they did not bring back Noah Syndergaard to help fill out the rotation, he began looking for a new home. That new home is now the Los Angeles Dodgers according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard...
Former Dodger All-Star Formally Introduced to Boston
After spending his first 12 big-league seasons with the Dodgers, closer Kenley Jansen is going to play for his third team in three years in 2023. Jansen spent just one year with the Braves, his favorite team growing up in Curaçao, and now he's signed with the Red Sox.
Dodgers Reportedly Sign Former All-Star Pitcher to a Contract
Looks like the Dodgers are ready to play in the off-season after all. It was reported that the Dodgers have reached an agreement to bring in former All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, a huge boost to the lineup. The question mark behind Syndergaard's abilities relies on his ability to overcome his...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence, per Report
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is reportedly taking an indefinite leave of absence for an unknown health-related reason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers. It’s unclear at...
Ranking the 2022 NFL Head Coach Hires
Mike McDaniel, Dolphins (8–5): McDaniel worked under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan as his run-game coordinator for four seasons and one year as offensive coordinator. The Dolphins have been a streaky team this year, going 3–0 to start the season and then losing three straight. They also reeled off five consecutive wins before losing their last two games, to the 49ers and Chargers. Still, McDaniel has had an impressive season, especially working with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 3,000-plus yards and 22 touchdowns, and has a 73.0 QBR. McDaniel has also gotten the most out of Tyreek Hill, who is having a big season with 100 catches for 1,460 yards. Miami is currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race but finishes the season with road games at the Bills and Patriots and home games vs. the Packers and Jets.
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
