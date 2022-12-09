Read full article on original website
Penelope Velazquez
5d ago
hope he is OK the man had his own gun could have shot the other 3 guys but they shot him. guns aren't bad PEOPLE ARE,all for a vape.
wspa.com
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
FOX Carolina
Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022. Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she...
Woman killed during shooting at Anderson Co. apartment complex
Two people were charged after a shooting left a woman dead Tuesday night at an Anderson County apartment complex.
Jackson Co. deputies currently searching for suspect in attempted armed bank robbery
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person that tried to rob a bank Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, a Hispanic male was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue and grey pants. The suspect was involved in an attempted armed robbery at a Cashiers bank. The suspect ran in […]
FOX Carolina
SC man indicted for 2020 deadly domestic violence incident
ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice announced that a Rock Hill man was recently indicted on multiple charges for a 2020 death. Officials said a federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina, charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine, of Rock Hill, with interstate domestic violence resulting in death; use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence; obstruction of justice and use of fire to commit interstate domestic violence.
Anderson Co. deputies searching for trailer in grand larceny investigation
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a trailer that was stolen on Saturday. Deputies said a black Chevrolet 2500 HD stole a black cargo trailer. According to deputies, the black Chevrolet had two white males inside. If you see this truck or this...
Woman killed, 1 injured in Greenville Co. crash
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Bicyclist killed in fatal Greenville collision
A fatal collision was reported yesterday afternoon in Greenville County. A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles just after 8pm Tuesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
Police: 6 vehicles broken into in Upstate parking garage
Police said six vehicles were broken into Sunday evening in a downtown Spartanburg parking garage.
Deputies investigate shooting in Greenville Co.
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Troopers still looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Greenville. According to troopers, on Nov. 19 at approximately 7 a.m., a driver in an unknown vehicle was heading north on...
wspa.com
Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed after being hit by 2 trucks in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has identified a bicyclist killed after being hit by two trucks Tuesday in Greenville County, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Alexander Loren Bowen, 57, of Greenville, died of blunt force trauma in the crash.
FOX Carolina
2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
99-year-old man dies following fatal crash in Asheville
The Asheville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday.
NE Ga police blotter: poultry house fire in Franklin Co, trial date for ex-Commissioner in Hart Co
Firefighters in Franklin County say they are not sure what started the blaze that burned a poultry house in Carnesville: upwards of 20 thousand chickens were killed in the fire. A former Hart County Commissioner is scheduled to go on trial in June: RC Oglesby, who left his Commission post...
WYFF4.com
Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman threw mother’s body in river, stole $68K in Social Security benefits
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who avoided prison time for local charges connected to the theft of her mother’s Social Security benefits was sentenced on a federal charge. Beth Beamer pleaded guilty to theft of government property after receiving more than $68,900 in Social Security meant for...
