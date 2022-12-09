ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Penelope Velazquez
5d ago

hope he is OK the man had his own gun could have shot the other 3 guys but they shot him. guns aren't bad PEOPLE ARE,all for a vape.

wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. City of Laurens looks to improve 19 miles of sidewalks. City of Laurens looks to improve 19 miles of sidewalks. FBI data shows...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect charged over 1 year after deadly shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Patricia Ann Gosnell, a 62-year-old who went missing on December 13, 2022. Deputies said Gosnell was last seen along Chestnut Ridge Road in Marietta, SC, at around 8:00 a.m. They added that she...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC man indicted for 2020 deadly domestic violence incident

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Department of Justice announced that a Rock Hill man was recently indicted on multiple charges for a 2020 death. Officials said a federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina, charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine, of Rock Hill, with interstate domestic violence resulting in death; use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence; obstruction of justice and use of fire to commit interstate domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Woman accused of defrauding assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County woman is accused of defrauding an assisted living patient out of nearly $310,000.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Bicyclist hit, killed in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in a crash Tuesday, according to Shelton England, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive. The coroner has not identified the victim.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

