SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that a suspect was taken into custody for a shooting that killed one person in 2021. According to officers, 30-year-old Felshunti Daquan Clark was charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken into custody near New Cut Road in Spartanburg at around 1:30 p.m. on December 14, 2022.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO