Read full article on original website
Related
Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss
TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition
Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
itinyhouses.com
Tiny Trailer Home Is a Potential Off-The-Grid Dwelling
Spanning 24 feet and sporting features akin to a home suited to live off the land, this tiny trailer home sets you back by $70K. A bit more spacious than a typical tiny home, the standout feature in this one is the capability to tow it to any location in the country without a worry about electricity or water.
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
traverseticker.com
Local Restaurateurs Worried About Elimination of Tip Credit: “Existential Threat” to Industry
Traverse City restaurateurs are bracing for a Michigan Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday that could determine if a planned minimum wage hike and elimination of the state’s tip credit in February will proceed – a move owners say would make restaurants unsustainable and pose an “existential threat” to the industry.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
northernexpress.com
Spring and Porter’s Seared Venison
The cold temps have left us craving all things cozy—we’re talking herb-laden stews, roasted root veggies, and multiple pairs of fleecy sweatpants. But, before you give in to that long winter’s nap, tuck into a plate of Seared Venison Backstrap ($54) at Spring and Porter in Petoskey. The brainchild of chef Tommy Kaszubowski (of both Tapawingo and Chandler’s fame), this soul-sustaining dish begins with pan-seared venison cooked to temperature, though medium-rare is strongly encouraged, and marinated overnight in an active garlic and mirepoix blend. It arrives alongside savory cremini mushrooms tossed with broccoli and roasted carrot, all atop a bed of buttery celery root puree. Finished with house wine jus and celery root fritters, this plate pairs best with a full-bodied red—try an Italian Brunello or Amarone—from the eatery’s extensive wine cellar. Spring and Porter is located at 887 Spring St., Petoskey. (231) 347-1440. Book a table online via OpenTable, or visit springandporter.com.
Which Cast Member of “The Andy Griffith Show” Was From Petoskey, Michigan?
Which regular cast member of “The Andy Griffith Show” was born in Petoskey, Michigan? Was it Andy? Barney? Aunt Bee? Opie? Ernest T. Bass? Helen Crump? Thelma Lou? Gomer? Goober? Floyd the barber?. Ten times NO. The Michigander who became one of Mayberry’s most beloved characters was Hal...
traverseticker.com
Your Guide To The Next Five Years Of Traverse City Area MDOT Projects
Between downtown bridge work, a multi-month project to add a highway median on part of US-31 in Acme, and plenty of conversation and planning around the eventual reconstruction of Grandview Parkway, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has had a prevalent presence in the Grand Traverse area this year. Will future years be as busy? The Ticker looks ahead at what projects MDOT has coming down the pike in 2023 and beyond. MDOT representatives will also be on hand at Monday’s city commission study session to present this project slate to Traverse City commissioners.
Michigan State Police looking for person who keyed a car in Cadillac Meijer parking lot
Anyone know this guy? The Michigan State Police Seventh District is asking for tips to identify him in connection with an incident in a Meijer parking lot over the summer.
UpNorthLive.com
Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
Suspect arrested after fire at nonprofit thrift shop in Northern Michigan
GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A suspect has been arrested after a dumpster fire spread to the storage area behind a nonprofit thrift shop in Traverse City, officials said. The fire started Thursday morning, Dec. 8, behind the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop, 3030 US-31 in Garfield Township, police said. The fire spread to the storage shed behind the building and smoke caused damage to the back of the store where donations are accepted.
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn man dead after being hit by car
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn man, 86, is dead after he was hit by a car near US-31 South and State Street in Blair Township around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the driver as a...
Comments / 0