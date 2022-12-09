The cold temps have left us craving all things cozy—we’re talking herb-laden stews, roasted root veggies, and multiple pairs of fleecy sweatpants. But, before you give in to that long winter’s nap, tuck into a plate of Seared Venison Backstrap ($54) at Spring and Porter in Petoskey. The brainchild of chef Tommy Kaszubowski (of both Tapawingo and Chandler’s fame), this soul-sustaining dish begins with pan-seared venison cooked to temperature, though medium-rare is strongly encouraged, and marinated overnight in an active garlic and mirepoix blend. It arrives alongside savory cremini mushrooms tossed with broccoli and roasted carrot, all atop a bed of buttery celery root puree. Finished with house wine jus and celery root fritters, this plate pairs best with a full-bodied red—try an Italian Brunello or Amarone—from the eatery’s extensive wine cellar. Spring and Porter is located at 887 Spring St., Petoskey. (231) 347-1440. Book a table online via OpenTable, or visit springandporter.com.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO