Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
Mimi Buyas
Mimi Buyas, 72, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home. Mimi was born on September 8, 1950 in Sheridan, Missouri to Wilbur and Neva (Garten) Parker. She was a graduate of Hopkins High School and worked for Nodaway Nursing Home as a certified nurse aide and attended Compass Church.
northwestmoinfo.com
Robert Lee Williams
Robert Lee Williams, 88, of Maryville, Missouri passed from this life to his eternal home Monday, December 12, 2022. His last days were spent at Maryville Living Center surrounded by family. Robert was born on July 26, 1934 in Maryville, Missouri to David Henry and Mina (Miller) Williams. He attended...
northwestmoinfo.com
Wilbur C. Taylor
Services for 101-year-old Wilbur C. Taylor of Fairport will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Fairport Baptist Church with burial immediately following at the Fairport Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fairport Baptist Church. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Shirley Sue Stevens Sisk
Shirley Sue Stevens Sisk, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas. She was the daughter of Edwin H. and B. Annette Chase Stevens, born on January 24, 1926 in Grant City, Missouri. Shirley graduated from Worth County Rl High School I 1944 and from Cottey College in 1946. She attended Northwest State University and Oklahoma State University.
northwestmoinfo.com
Darryl Nighthart
Darryl Nighthart, Jr., 82, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. Darryl was born on September 27, 1940, the son of Darryl Nighthart, Sr. and Avness (Carter) Nighthart. He graduated from South-West High School, Bethany, MO and on February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Stacia Ward from Coffey, MO. She survives of the home.
northwestmoinfo.com
Jeff Wagner
Jeff Wagner, 54, died Saturday, December 10, 2022. Survivor include: his wife: Suzanne of the home in Bethany; Daughters: Courtney (Dakotka) Stanton, Bethany, Carly (Justin) Powell, Bethany; Son: Clayton (Kinslee) Wagner, Bethany; brother: Jerry (Gerry Ann) Wagner, Bethany; sister: Julia Owens, St. Joseph; Mother-in-law: Ann Deville, Bethany; Father-in-law: Phil (Margaret) Davis, Broomfield, CO.; 3 grandchildren.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Charged in Darlington Burglary
ALBANY, MO – Warrants have been issued for two individuals following a burglary in Darlington in late November. According to the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of the burglary on November 28th. The resident stated their vehicle had been broken into that day in the Hy-Vee parking lot in St. Joseph. The owner’s purse was taken which contained her house key, cell phone, ID, and credit and debit cards.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County
A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations
MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal St. Joe Crash
A St. Joseph man has entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from a crash on the Belt Highway in St. Joseph that took the life of a woman and her unborn child. The Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Ayala pleaded guilty to a charge of class B felony driving while intoxicated causing the death of another. He will now face a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.
northwestmoinfo.com
Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Comments / 0