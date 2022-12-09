All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection
TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs.
The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where drivers do not currently have to stop. The work is weather dependent.
The conversion is based on a safety review by the department and was selected for safety funding.
To learn more about the benefits and what to do at an all-way stop, visit this NCDOT webpage .
Drivers in this area should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media .
