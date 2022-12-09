ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc27.com

Lancaster Police investigating suspicious death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police says it is investigating a suspicious death. On Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of N. Lime Street for a welfare check. Inside the home, police found a deceased person and requested assistance from additional law enforcement.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

One person shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman shot in Harrisburg: police

A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

3 injured in weekend Lancaster shooting, shooter in custody

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11, around 8 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street for the reported shooting, and they located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area, according to Lancaster Police. […]
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people were shot Sunday night in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Liberty Street. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Their names have not been released. Roads surrounding Liberty Street were shut down...
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside

Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant …. Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
local21news.com

Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Child found after being taken in stolen vehicle: police

Harrisburg police are seeking anyone who may have more information about an incident Saturday evening in which police say a vehicle was stolen with a four-month-old child inside. The vehicle was subsequently located Saturday night, according to police, and the child found uninjured. According to police, officers were called to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to house fire in York County

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
YORK COUNTY, PA

