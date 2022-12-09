Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster Police investigating suspicious death
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police says it is investigating a suspicious death. On Dec. 12 at 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of N. Lime Street for a welfare check. Inside the home, police found a deceased person and requested assistance from additional law enforcement.
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Woman shot in Harrisburg: police
A woman was injured in a Friday night shooting in Harrisburg, police said. The woman was shot in the ankle around 10:45 p.m. Friday on 16th Street, near the Market Street intersection, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Her age was not available. Gautsch said the woman was taken to...
State Police continue search for Eric Pyles, 22 years after his disappearance in Lebanon County
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from 2020. State Police are continuing to search for a Virginia youth who went missing in Lebanon County nearly 22 years ago. Eric Wayne Pyles, who was 12 years old at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen...
WGAL
Running vehicles stolen in Harrisburg, including one with 4-month-old child inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several unattended running vehicles were stolen over the weekend in Harrisburg, including one with a 4-month-old child inside. Harrisburg police said the child was found unharmed in the abandoned minivan after an approximately two-hour search, but it all could have been avoided had the vehicle been secured and the child not left alone.
3 injured in weekend Lancaster shooting, shooter in custody
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 11, around 8 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Liberty Street for the reported shooting, and they located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the area, according to Lancaster Police. […]
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown...
WGAL
5 people shot, 1 fatally, in Lancaster in less than 48 hours, police arrest one
LANCASTER, Pa. — One person was killed, and four others were injured in two separate shootings in Lancaster in less than 48 hours. UPDATE: Lancaster City Bureau of Police has made an arrest in connection to the triple shooting on the 300 block of Liberty Street on Sunday night.
WGAL
Two people shot in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two people were shot Sunday night in Lancaster. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on the 300 block of Liberty Street. Two victims were taken to the hospital. They are expected to recover. Their names have not been released. Roads surrounding Liberty Street were shut down...
Victim identified in fatal Friday night central Pa. shooting
A man who was killed in Friday night’s downtown Lancaster shooting has been identified as James Jeffery Diggs, 30, of Lititz, according to the Lancaster County Corner’s office. An autopsy of Diggs is scheduled for Monday, Lancaster Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said in an email to media...
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside
Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant …. Harrisburg Police locate stolen vehicle with infant inside. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved one. ‘Darts for Tots’ raises money for the kids. 'Darts for Tots'...
WGAL
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
WGAL
Two York County schools placed on lockdown, police investigate
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two York County schools were placed on lockdown after receiving threats on Monday. According to Penn Township police, officers were called to Park Hill Elementary School at around 2 p.m. for a threatening call. The school was put on lockdown and students were transported to...
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
local21news.com
Arrest made after 3 hurt in Lancaster shooting, mayor and community respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that left three people injured. Officials said they will release more information about the suspect in a press conference Tuesday. People in the community are responding to the violence, some saying...
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
abc27.com
Lancaster mayor responds to recent gun violence after multiple shootings
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace is responding to the recent rash of gun violence in the city. Over the weekend in Lancaster, three people were injured in one shooting, while a boy was injured and a man was killed in another shooting. Those two shootings happened...
Child found after being taken in stolen vehicle: police
Harrisburg police are seeking anyone who may have more information about an incident Saturday evening in which police say a vehicle was stolen with a four-month-old child inside. The vehicle was subsequently located Saturday night, according to police, and the child found uninjured. According to police, officers were called to...
WGAL
Crews respond to house fire in York County
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out to an early-morning house fire on Monday in York County. The fire happened around 1 a.m. at a home on the 700 block of Siddonsburg Road in Carroll Township. Dustin Weese Photography shared several photos of the burning home with WGAL....
