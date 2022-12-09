Read full article on original website
Memphis man released after serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After serving 25 years of a 162-year sentence, a Memphis man will now be released. Courtney Anderson was convicted of multiple counts of theft and forgery charges in the late 90s. In 2000, Anderson was sentenced to 162 years, 11 months, and 29 days. The judge...
2 in hospital, 1 detained after Whitehaven stabbing, shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing and shooting took place in Whitehaven Wednesday afternoon. Police initially responded to a shooting call made from Brownlee Road at 2:10 p.m. Responders on the scene located a stabbing victim who was transported to Methodist South in...
Attorney says Edge District murder suspect was defending self
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing one man and hitting another in an attack in Memphis’ Edge District on Monday waived his appearance in court Wednesday morning. Antwon Freeman is charged with first-degree murder after police say Phillip Godwin was stabbed to death, and aggravated assault...
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
3 family members charged in Dessa Drive murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three family members have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a home on Dessa Drive Saturday night. Police have charged 19-year-old Christiana Moore, 45-year-old Albert Seals, and 40-year-old Tiffany Young for their involvement in the shooting. According to...
Transfer hearing set for teens charged in murder of Memphis pastor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two 15-year-olds charged in the murder of Memphis Reverend Dr. Autura Eason-Williams will soon find out if they are going to be tried as adults or juveniles. Miguel Andrade and Brayan Carillo were charged in the case nearly four months ago. On Monday, a judge...
MPD: Raleigh shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One victim is injured after a shooting happened in Raleigh on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 7:24 p.m. on James Road. One male shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital, according to police. Police say the suspect fled...
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about efforts underway to help 10-year-old Reniya West who was severely injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop.
Man struck in the head with golf club in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested for allegedly hitting a man in the head with a golf club in Whitehaven. According to the affidavit, Wesley Caldwell, 22, is charged with aggravated assault. Memphis Police Department says Caldwell was playing golf at 750 E Holmes Road, on Dec. 3,...
Man dead after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Wednesday morning in Frayser, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting around 3 a.m. on Rangeline Road. One man was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, says police. MPD says preliminary information suggests the suspect and...
Court date reset for suspects charged following deadly MPD shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged following a shooting involving Memphis police faced a judge on Monday. Jartavius Lewis, 18, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond. He is facing a number of charges including aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Mikavyous Johnson, 18, is out of jail on...
Westwood shooting leaves 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:55 p.m. on Leacrest Cove. One male victim was located and transported to the hospital according to police. The suspect drove away from the scene in a gold...
U of M student found dead in Arlington, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have emerged in the case of a missing University of Memphis student. UPDATE- MPD identified the body found in Arlington as 25-year-old Barshay Wilson. Memphis Police say he died of a gunshot wound. He was supposed to graduate from UofM’s nursing school Sunday but...
MPD looking for a suspect who stole car and sold it on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole a car and sold it to another person. On November 22, at around 8:10 a.m., the owner of a 2014 Nissan Maxima told police that her car was stolen from her home. Later that evening, a...
1 dead, 7 hurt in overnight crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating an accident that has left one-person dead Tuesday night. Police responded to a three-vehicle accident at Winchester Road and Metropolitan Lane at 9:24 p.m. When officers arrived, a woman was pronounced dead. Police say several other victims with injuries were taken...
Stolen car crashes into building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car incident that left a hole inside a building. MPD says a driver struck an apartment building on Faulkner Ridge around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers say the driver fled the scene before police arrived. The car was stolen, and...
MPD: South Memphis shooting leaves 1 victim injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at 3:13 p.m. on Wellington Street. A shooting victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Police say there is no suspect information at...
MPD: 2 men arrested after wrecking vehicle stolen out of Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have two men in custody after they wrecked a vehicle that was stolen out of Germantown on Dec. 9, according to police. Officers saw a black Nissan Maxima driving recklessly westbound on North Parkway near Rhodes College at a high rate of speed. The...
MPD investigates double shooting at lounge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a double shooting on Walnut street. According to MPD, two people were injured at the J and B Lounge on Monday just after midnight. Police say two people were taken to Regional One hospital, and their condition is unclear. There is...
MPD investigating shooting near Hyde Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dec. 5. Police responded to the shooting at 12:25 p.m. at B-52 Market on 1254 Hollywood Street. Police say the victim was standing outside the store when a gray four-door SUV drove past when the victim...
