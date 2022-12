Roscoe Dulin Jr. was born on October 5th, 1950, in Morehead, Kentucky. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on December 10, 2022. He served as a certified mechanic for the State of Indiana Corrections Department for several years. After retirement Roscoe resumed employment as a full-time father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He served as a resident of Knox and serving as a proud member of the Democrat Party and an Auxiliary member of the VFW Post 748.

KNOX, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO