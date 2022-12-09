After releasing a song about the Future Nostalgia star, Jack Harlow is now reportedly dating Dua Lipa. As reported by Page Six, the two have been in “constant communication” recently after linking up in Los Angeles at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch last month. A source told the outlet that Harlow is “very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance],” with others saying that the “Dua Lipa” rapper even flew to New York City to meet up with her last week. They reportedly arrived separately at the same restaurant for lunch the next day.

1 DAY AGO