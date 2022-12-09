The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Tour: How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are taking the stage together for a North American tour next year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of each of the band’s landmark albums.

Each band will return to their 2003 discography for the upcoming tour: The Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism.” As the frontman and co-founder of both bands, singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard will take on double-duty throughout the North American jaunt, performing with both bands back-to-back for each show.

The tour marks the first time the Postal Service will perform live in over a decade. Death Cab, on the other hand, went on tour in 2018 for “Thank You for Today,” and will continue their world tour for “Asphalt Meadows” through January 2023 ahead of their dates with the Postal Service.

Their joint tour officially kicks off on Sept. 8, 2023 in Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena before the groups traverse through major venues such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl. The pre-sale goes live on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Remaining tickets will be made available in the general onsale, released on Friday, Dec. 16.

Buy tickets for the Postal Service and Death Cab co-headlining tour here , and check out their full list of dates below:

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service $149 – $300 Buy Now

THE POSTAL SERVICE // DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

SEPTEMBER 2023

8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2023

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl