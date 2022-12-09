ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Tour: How to Buy Tickets

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JE6M1_0jdBnPt800

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are taking the stage together for a North American tour next year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of each of the band’s landmark albums.

Each band will return to their 2003 discography for the upcoming tour: The Postal Service’s platinum-certified “Give Up” and Death Cab’s fourth studio LP “Transatlanticism.” As the frontman and co-founder of both bands, singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard will take on double-duty throughout the North American jaunt, performing with both bands back-to-back for each show.

The tour marks the first time the Postal Service will perform live in over a decade. Death Cab, on the other hand, went on tour in 2018 for “Thank You for Today,” and will continue their world tour for “Asphalt Meadows” through January 2023 ahead of their dates with the Postal Service.

Their joint tour officially kicks off on Sept. 8, 2023 in Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena before the groups traverse through major venues such as New York City’s Madison Square Garden, Berkeley’s Greek Theatre, and Los Angeles’s Hollywood Bowl. The pre-sale goes live on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT. Remaining tickets will be made available in the general onsale, released on Friday, Dec. 16.

Buy tickets for the Postal Service and Death Cab co-headlining tour here , and check out their full list of dates below:

Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service $149 – $300 Buy Now

THE POSTAL SERVICE // DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE

SEPTEMBER 2023

8 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

9 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center

10 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

12 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

14 – Washington, DC – Merriweather Post Pavilion

17 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheater

20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

26 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

OCTOBER 2023

3 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Ballroom at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre – UC Berkeley

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster to Offer Verified Fans Additional ‘Eras’ Tour Tickets

In an to make up for the chaos surrounding Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour on-sale last month, the singer and Ticketmaster have offered fans a second chance at snagging tickets for the singer’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour. On Monday morning, fans who had signed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale last month received an alert that they could request to purchase two tickets in a “limited-time opportunity,” Millions of fans flocked to purchase tickets via pre-sale on Nov. 15 but were turned away due to overwhelming and “historically unprecedented” demand, according to a statement issued by the ticket site. Tons of fans...
Variety

Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 Tour Dates

After teasing a big announcement on her social channels over the weekend, Janet Jackson revealed that she will be going on tour next year, with Ludacris as the opening act. The dates appear below. She also promises “There will be new music.” While her longwinded video announcement is short on details (but big on hellos to countries tuning in), the tour will launch on April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. and will hit 22 states before concluding in Seattle on June 21. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16th according...
SEATTLE, WA
Variety

This Immersive Titanic Exhibition Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of Film’s 25th Anniversary: Here’s How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. You might not want to have been on the original Titanic but a recreation of the iconic ship, that allows you to immerse yourself in the stories of the passengers and explore hundreds of real artifacts without ever leaving shore, does sound pretty nice. “Titanic: The Exhibition” arrives in Los Angeles this week, ahead of the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning film. Presented by Imagine Exhibitions and Fever, the interactive experience enjoyed sold out runs in Macau, Moscow, Riga...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Live Music Logs Record-Setting 2022 as Bad Bunny and Elton John Lead With Booming Stadium Tours

As the year draws to a close, the live music industry can take comfort in having achieved record-setting revenues for 2022, thanks largely to the post-pandemic boost of new festivals, global stadium tours and astronomical box office receipts, correlating to sky-high ticket prices. Live Nation’s most recent quarterly report claims 16 tours crossed the $100 million mark this year, with the number of concert tickets sold in the first three quarters of 2022 showing an increase of 37% since the pre-pandemic benchmarks of 2019. That year, touring was already on the up-and-up, logging a record-breaking gross of $5.5 billion. In...
Variety

Billie Eilish Hometown Encore Concert Features Labrinth Surprise, Christmas Spirit

Billie Eilish’s trio of hometown concerts kicked off Tuesday night (Dec. 13) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Dubbed “Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore,” the 30-plus-song set featured a slew of the celebrated singer and songwriter’s biggest hits, including “Ocean Eyes,” “Therefore I am,” “I Love You,” “Everything I Wanted” and “Bad Guy.” The show also featured a surprise appearance by Labrinth, who performed his own “Mount Everest” and traded verses with Eilish on a new song, “I’ve Never Felt So Alone.” Best known for his score work on “Euphoria,” Labrinth won an Emmy Award in 2020 for outstanding music and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Variety

‘Troll’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English Film

Just two weeks after premiering on Dec. 1, Norwegian action-adventure “Troll” has become Netflix’s most popular non-English film.  With a total of 128 million hours viewed and still counting, the film has taken the top spot on the non-English Netflix Top 10. It is in the Top 10 in 93 countries including Norway, France, Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico.  In the film, a Norwegian addition to the ever-popular kaiju genre, deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is...
Variety

Letitia Wright: ‘Black Panther 2’ Credits Scene ‘Messed Me Up’ and Connects to the Original Chadwick Boseman Script

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” saves its biggest surprise for the credits scene. Shuri (Letitia Wright) visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) at her home in Haiti, where it’s revealed that Nakia and the late T’Challah (Chadwick Boseman) had a son (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Shuri meets her nephew, whose real name is revealed to be T’Challah. Wright opened up about the credits scene for the first time during a conversation with John Boyega for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “Obviously, I watched your film....
Variety

Questlove, Yvette Nicole Brown and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss: ‘A Kind Soul and a Sweet Person’

After news broke Wednesday morning that Stephen “Twitch” Boss died by suicide, celebrities and artists paid tribute to the late dancer and “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ. Posting a lengthy statement to Instagram, Questlove wrote, “I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge. A lot of us can’t process emotions & how to deal with it. I’ll admit yesterday was rotten and every minuscule occurrence of a Murphy’s Law...
Variety

Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises: Harry Styles, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, ‘The Rings of Power’ and More

This is a make-or-break year for the Golden Globes, and for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization behind the awards. And therefore an intense spotlight was on the nominations this morning. In 2021, after a series of damning investigative stories in the Los Angeles Times — about the HFPA’s lack of inclusivity, and its shady ethical practices — Netflix, WarnerMedia and a number of personal publicists announced they would boycott the Globes, causing NBC to scrap the ceremony’s annual broadcast. Since then, the HFPA has embarked on a number of reforms, meant to curb the organization’s formerly open-secret graft and...
Variety

Terrence O’Hara, Veteran TV Director for ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 76

Terrence O’Hara, a television director who most notably worked on series such as “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer on Dec. 5. He was 76. Throughout his career, he directed episodes of shows like “The Blacklist,” “Smallville,” “Nikita,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The X-Files” and more. It was particularly with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” where O’Hara found his second homes in directing, working on both shows for nearly two decades and establishing long-lasting relationships with the cast, crew and their families. O’Hara was born in Newark, N.J., on Christmas Day, 1945, and was raised...
Variety

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington Recall Their Emotional ‘Avatar’ Family Reunion at Los Angeles Premiere: ‘It’s a Labor of Love’

It was a Pandora family reunion at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Monday evening, though the film’s key patriarch was not able to attend. Director James Cameron, who spent 13 years developing, filming and designing the sci-fi sequel after his first “Avatar” became the highest-grossing film in history, had to bow out ahead of the festivities; he had tested positive for COVID-19. Nonetheless, it was an emotional evening for the film’s cast and crew, as they gathered to celebrate reaching the finish line after a long journey. The franchise’s leading man, Sam Worthington, reflected on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Sags Under the Weight of the Franchise: TV Review

The joy of Disney’s “National Treasure” franchise lies in its precise balance of reverence and irreverence. For all the choreographed mayhem, cheeky ahistoricity, and gross mishandling of antiquities, the beloved 2004 film and its 2007 sequel are fundamentally in awe of history, respectful of legacy, and devoted to family.  Despite its sturdy plot mechanics, broad audience appeal and evergreen themes, the “National Treasure” franchise is lacking in currency. Fifteen years have passed since the last entry, a span of years in which the holiday tentpole has evolved, as has Nicolas Cage, who is now more drawn to auteurist grindhouse indies than...
Variety

Jeff Zucker to Lead $1 Billion Venture to Acquire Media, Sports Properties

Jeff Zucker is aiming to get back into the media business after his departure from CNN. The veteran media executive, who has been CEO of NBCUniversal as well as president of the news outlet that is now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, will lead RedBird IMI, a joint-venture investment vehicle focused on acquiring and investing in large scale media, entertainment and sports content properties.  RedBird IMI, which includes investments from RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments, launches with initial committed capital of $1 billion. “I’ve spent 35 years running media businesses at the intersection of news, sports and entertainment, creating new brands...
Variety

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, Dancer and ‘Ellen’ DJ, Dies at 40

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, DJ and executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died by suicide. He was 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” Holker continued, “To say he left a...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Ticketmaster Mexico to Be Fined Millions of Dollars for Bad Bunny Ticket Fiasco

Over the weekend, Bad Bunny closed his World’s Hottest Tour in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca but was met with a much less populated audience than usual on opening night. Hundreds of fans were denied entry to the stadium on Dec. 9 due to ticketing issues involving Ticketmaster Mexico, and as a result, Mexican authorities are posing costly consequences to the platform. The company issued a statement following the chaos of the Friday night concert stating that an “unprecedented number” of concertgoers had bought counterfeit tickets, also adding that the general confusion at the entrance had the “unfortunate consequence that...
Variety

Jon M. Chu Reveals ‘Beauty and the Beast’ 30th Anniversary Special Will Pay Tribute to Angela Lansbury: ‘How Could We Not?’

As ABC gears up for Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast: A 30th Celebration,” producer Jon M. Chu has confirmed that the hybrid live-action will feature a tribute to Angela Lansbury, who died in October. Lansbury voiced Mrs. Potts in the original 1991 animated feature. “We definitely do a nod to her for sure. How could we not pay tribute?” Chu says. The filmmaker, who has begun filming on his two-part film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked,” offered some more details on the special: “We have some great cameos in this. Paige O’Hara, the voice of the original Belle, has a cameo....
Variety

‘The Santa Clauses’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Disney+ has renewed “The Santa Clauses” for a second season. The news comes as the streamer debuts the finale of Season 1, which launched in November. The series stars Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell reprising their roles as Santa aka Scott Calvin and Mrs. Claus aka Carol, respectively, from the “The Santa Clause” movies. In Season 1, Scott has been Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, but as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a...
Variety

‘The Chi’ Star Carolyn Michelle Smith Signs With Anonymous Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Carolyn Michelle Smith has signed with Anonymous Content. Smith is best known for her recurring role as Shaad’s (Jason Weaver) love interest Deja in Season 5 of Showtime’s “The Chi” and for playing Alan’s (Charlie Barnett) grandmother Agnes in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Russian Doll.” Other TV credits include multiple episodes on USA Network’s “Colony,” Netflix’s “House of Cards,” OWN’s “Cherish the Day” as well as episodes on NBC’s “Law and Order,” Netflix’s “Marvel’s Luke Cage” and ABC’s “How to Get Away w/ Murder.” In film, she’s appeared in “He’s Way More Famous Than You,” “Reboot Camp,” “Sunny Daze” and “Tankhouse.”...
Variety

‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Thinks You’re Being Too Hard on Portia: ‘She’s Trying Her Best!’

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Season 2 of “The White Lotus,” now streaming on HBO Max. At the onset of “The White Lotus” Season 2 finale, Portia technically is in the midst of getting everything she always wanted. She’s gallivanting around Palermo with an off-the-grid hunk with a British accent, she’s able to make use of that ’80s-style matching set that she most likely bought off off a TikTok ad and she’s living so in the moment that she doesn’t realize until it’s too late that she has no idea where her phone is. Just like she tells Albie in...
Variety

Reese Witherspoon Cheerleading Comedy ‘All Stars’ Gets Two-Season Order at Amazon

Following a bidding war, Amazon has put in a two-season straight to series order for the half-hour comedy “All Stars” from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Witherspoon will star and executive produce. The series follows a former cheerleader from Daytona Beach (Witherspoon) who goes across the pond to teach cheerleading at a school in coastal England. “I’ve been looking for a project that brought our Hello Sunshine mission to make women the heroes of their own stories to a younger generation for a long time. When I saw this story, I immediately knew this idea would do just that. The idea of watching...
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy