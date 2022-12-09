NASHVILLE – For the better part of two seasons now, inside linebacker has been a mix-and-match proposition for the Tennessee Titans. That won’t change now that Zach Cunningham has been designated for return to practice. Cunningham now can work with the team for up to three weeks while coaches and medical personnel evaluate his fitness with the idea that he will return to the active roster, which could happen as soon as this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO