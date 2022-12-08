ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thorndale, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Woman charged in deadly Killeen hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Chakria Dominique Lee, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Dec. 4 hit-and-run that claimed the life of Latasha Suzanna Brenda Wright, police announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Officers were dispatched to the area near S. Fort Hood Road and West...
KILLEEN, TX
KTRE

Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Gov. Abbott activates resources ahead of severe weather across the state

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning Monday through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather including snow.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

UT suspends Chris Beard

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Chris Beard has been suspended from his position as head coach of Men’s Basketball, according to a statement from the University of Texas. Beard’s pay will be withheld until further notice and Rodney Terry, Associate Head Coach, has been chosen as the interim head coach for UT’s game against Rice.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy