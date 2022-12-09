ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputy rescues man trapped in his car that drove into a Hilliard pond

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued a man who was trapped in his car that was in a pond Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post, Patrol Deputy Erik Thacker responded to a 911 call for help on a car that was in a pond along Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. When Thacker arrived, he saw a grey sedan partially submerged in the water. The driver was unable to open his door and the car was filling with water.

The sheriff’s office said Thacker stepped into the water, smashed the rear passenger window, unlocked the door and pulled the driver out and onto a dirt bed. Medics on the scene took the driver to a nearby hospital and he was listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office did not have a cause behind the car going into the pond as of Friday morning.

