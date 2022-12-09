ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

BBC Journalists Hit Back Over ‘Harry & Meghan’ Engagement Interview Claims

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsBU5_0jdBn95z00

BBC journalists have hit back at claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their new Netflix documentary over the couple’s engagement interview.

In the new six-part docuseries, the first three episodes of which dropped on the streamer yesterday, the couple claim an interview they gave to the BBC in 2017 about their engagement was “orchestrated” and “rehearsed.” Meghan also said in the documentary: “We weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want [us to].”

She does not clarify whether “they” refers to the Royal Family or the BBC.

The BBC interview, which the couple gave shortly after their engagement was announced in 2017, was conducted by one the network’s most esteemed journalists, Mishal Husain.

Now, some of the BBC’s top journalists – including Husain – have disputed the couple’s claims, as well as their assertion the British media was out to “destroy” Meghan.

Husain, who was co-hosting BBC radio program “Today” alongside Justin Webb when the documentary dropped on Thursday morning U.K. time, laughed as contributor and royal correspondent Jonny Dymond repeated the couple’s allegations. “Bit of a blow there,” Dymond jokingly told Husain and Webb. “I don’t know who orchestrated it, maybe it was all part of Mishal’s evil plan.”

“I mean I was relatively new to the job and it seemed like a rather charming interview of two people very much in love and Mishal lobbing questions at them,” he continued. “But apparently yes, that was an ‘orchestrated reality show.’ We will find out maybe later in these programs who the puppeteers really are.”

The final three episodes in the series are due to drop next Thursday.

As Dymond signed off, Webb joked he was “Leaving me sitting next to the orchestrator.”

“We know recollections may vary on this particular subject but my recollection is very much ‘asked to do an interview and do said interview,’” Husain replied, paraphrasing a statement made by Queen Elizabeth II in response to Meghan and Harry’s sit-down with Oprah last year, in which they accused the Royal Family of racism. (In a carefully-worded response to the Oprah interview, the Queen said that while Buckingham Palace was taking the allegations of racism seriously, “some recollections may vary.”)

Later, Husain appeared on BBC Radio 4’s show “World at One” in which she set out her own version of how the engagement interview went. “I remember it as being a day that was full of joy, where the major focus for everyone who was there from the BBC team was to make sure that Harry and Meghan, the two people at the heart of it, felt as comfortable as possible because this was their day,” she said. “We went to Kensington Palace, we went and had a conversation with Harry and Meghan and two members of their team beforehand and we talked about what the interview would cover, what they felt comfortable sharing. And after that we went and set up our cameras, they went away for a bit, did their photocell and when they came back we recorded a 20 minute interview.”

“World at One” also reached out to Lord Tony Hall, who was BBC director general in 2017, to ask whether the interview was “orchestrated” or “rehearsed.” Lord Hall told the program those claims were “simply untrue.”

Meanwhile, the BBC’s long-serving royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell appeared on the network’s “News at Six” to discuss the documentary, during which he rubbished Meghan’s assertion that the media was out to “destroy” her.

Witchell said: “The idea that anyone was out to ‘destroy her’ frankly I think is absurd and simply does not stand up to proper and reasonable scrutiny.”

The third episode of “Harry & Meghan” opens with the couple sitting together being questioned by the docu-series’ director Liz Garbus. “In your engagement interview – ” Garbus begins to ask before Meghan interjects: “Orchestrated reality show, yep.”

“It was rehearsed,” Meghan’s voice continues as the shot changes to a video clip of photographers at the couple’s 2017 engagement photocall. “So we did the thing out with the press then we went right inside, took the coat off and did the interview, so it was all in that same moment.”

Garbus probes: “You mean just like, prepping you before that they’re gonna ask ‘This, this, this’ or how does that work?”

“Yeah, but also ‘and then there’ll be a moment where they’ll want to see the ring, so show the ring,'” Meghan replies. “So my point is, we weren’t allowed to tell our story because they didn’t want – “

Harry interjects: “We’ve never been allowed to tell our story.”

When asked about the couple’s allegations, a spokesperson for the BBC directed Variety to Husain’s “World at One” interview, saying: “We have nothing further to add.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 46

Jjk
4d ago

I'm not a journalist, but is prepping different than orchestrating? The Netflix show seems orchestrated. Is there a director that says cut, Meghan shed an alligator tear at this point, etc. To me, it sounds like the journalist let them know ahead of time what he would ask to make sure they were comfortable with the questions. That sounds like a professional thing to do. And, why wouldn't you show the engagement ring? You're engaged. I really need to take a break from this nonsense. I have to agree with the RF, these two are wearying. Just SMH, very sad to see how Harry has become. I agree with protecting your family but can't it be done without the collateral trashing of everyone else? I guess just telling your love story isn't sensational enough to merit the big $$$.

Reply(1)
15
Christie Horvath
4d ago

It appears everything is remembered differently which is usually how it works. No one sees the same thing the same way. If Harry knew and Meghan obviously followed a-bit about the royals. Why is both complaining now? He should have prepared her better and she should have paid attention. Nothing new here.

Reply
16
Allyson PD
4d ago

wow,as an actress you would think she would realize that yes you need to prep for a sit down interview and a standing photo call. She really thinks that asking what are you comfortable with sharing, and these are the questions going to be asked as being staged and basically fake. her perspective on everything is so negative, nothing was ever right or good enough. She didn't get that shaking hands and doing the walkabouts were now her new job.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
Variety

Letitia Wright: ‘Black Panther 2’ Credits Scene ‘Messed Me Up’ and Connects to the Original Chadwick Boseman Script

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending and mid-credits scene in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” currently playing in theaters. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” saves its biggest surprise for the credits scene. Shuri (Letitia Wright) visits Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) at her home in Haiti, where it’s revealed that Nakia and the late T’Challah (Chadwick Boseman) had a son (Divine Love Konadu-Sun). Shuri meets her nephew, whose real name is revealed to be T’Challah. Wright opened up about the credits scene for the first time during a conversation with John Boyega for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. “Obviously, I watched your film....
Variety

‘Troll’ Becomes Netflix’s Most Popular Non-English Film

Just two weeks after premiering on Dec. 1, Norwegian action-adventure “Troll” has become Netflix’s most popular non-English film.  With a total of 128 million hours viewed and still counting, the film has taken the top spot on the non-English Netflix Top 10. It is in the Top 10 in 93 countries including Norway, France, Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico.  In the film, a Norwegian addition to the ever-popular kaiju genre, deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is...
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Ripped Apart After She Mocks Curtsy To Queen Elizabeth II: 'How Utterly Disrespectful'

Social media users were left outraged after watching episode two of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.During the show, Meghan Markle reenacted the first time her husband, Prince Harry, introduced his then-girlfriend to Queen Elizabeth II – leaving many viewers offended by her attempted humor."[Meghan] absolutely should have known that a woman would greet the Queen of England with curtsy. Wasn’t it reported she studied the life and style of Princess Diana? Look how uncomfortable Harry is," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "Interesting footage... seems like Meghan Markle didn't mind making other people bow/curtsy to herself –...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
The List

Prince Harry Makes A Bold New Claim About His Upbringing With King Charles

Ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle defected from the royal family, in early 2020, Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, has gone from bad to worse. In fact, just last month, Charles gifted himself a Harry snub for his birthday. As Reuters reported at the time, the newly-crowned sovereign asked the British parliament to allow his brother, Prince Edward, and sister, Princess Anne, to become Counsellors of State, thereby pushing the Duke of Sussex to the bottom of the list.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
Variety

Variety

93K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy