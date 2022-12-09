Read full article on original website
biopharmadive.com
Kymera shares jump on Sanofi’s decision to advance protein-degrading drug
Sanofi will advance an experimental inflammatory disease drug into Phase 2 clinical testing after its biotechnology company partner Kymera Therapeutics reported Wednesday what it described as encouraging results from a small study. The trial was designed to test whether Kymera’s drug would be processed in the bodies of people with...
Benzinga
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals Is Poised to Begin a Second Independent Clinical Trial for Its innovative Anti-Cancer Drug
Pacylex Pharmaceuticals plans to begin a second independent clinical trial of its anti-cancer drug, PCLX-001. The firm has recently been in the news for receiving FDA fast-track designation for PCLX-001 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Three weeks ago, the company announced that it had received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA and clearance of an IND (Investigational New Drug) application to start dosing AML patients.
cgtlive.com
Phase 1/2 MPS I Gene Therapy Trial Finishes Dosing
REGENXBIO expects to provide updated interim data from the trial in the first half of next year. The phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03580083) of REGENXBIO’s RGX-111, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy intended to treat severe mucopolysaccharidosis Type I (MPS I), has completed dosing of all 8 enrolled patients.1.
biopharmadive.com
Gene therapy approval won, Bluebird takes on next challenge: selling it
Sometime in the next few weeks, a person living with the inherited blood disease beta thalassemia will have their stem cells collected as the first step to receive a newly approved gene therapy for their condition. Cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in August, the gene therapy is made...
beingpatient.com
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
MedicalXpress
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Medical News Today
Metastatic cancer risk reduced by as much as 72% with high intensity exercise
A recent study found that high intensity aerobic exercise increased glucose consumption by internal organs. The researchers believe this association reduces the availability of energy needed for tumors to grow. Using data from a prospective study, researchers found 72% less metastatic cancer in participants who regularly engaged in high intensity...
contagionlive.com
Looking Beyond C difficile: The Potential of the Gut Microbiome
Dr. Elizabeth Garner speculates the FDA approval of RBX2660 for recurrent C difficile infection will pave the way for more restorative microbiome therapies. This is part 2 of an interview regarding the FDA approval of RBX2660 (Rebyota). To watch part 1 of Dr. Elizabeth Garner’s interview, click here. Last...
How Fed's series of rate hikes could affect your finances
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Federal Reserve's move Wednesday to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 14 years. The Fed's latest increase — its seventh rate hike this year — will make it even costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow for homes, autos and other purchases. If, on the other hand, you have money to save, you'll earn a bit more interest on it.
biopharmadive.com
Takeda wagers up to $6B on Nimbus’ TYK2 drug
Takeda on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire an experimental autoimmune disease drug from Nimbus Therapeutics in one of the most valuable biotechnology licensing deals in recent years. The Japanese pharmaceutical company will pay Nimbus $4 billion upfront for rights to the medicine, which is in clinical testing for...
New York Post
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
biopharmadive.com
GSK gives Wave a lift with genetic medicine deal
Wave Life Sciences got a significant vote of confidence in its technology after GSK agreed to a four-year deal to develop genetic medicines together. Under an agreement announced Tuesday, GSK will pay $120 million upfront and make a $50 million equity investment, extending Wave’s cash runway into 2025. The deal also includes hundreds of millions of dollars in potential milestone payments for Wave and an option to expand and extend the collaboration later.
ajmc.com
New Data Suggest Biomarker for SLE Therapy Response
The data could help clinicians better identify patients who are good fits for belimumab after rituximab. A new study has identified biomarkers that may help predict which patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are most likely to respond to B-cell–directed therapies. The report, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, also...
Zacks.com
Pharma Stock Roundup: SNY, GSK, PFE Relieved on Zantac Win & Other Updates
GSK - Free Report) , Sanofi (. PFE - Free Report) . Pfizer/BioNTech received FDA’s emergency approval for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted COVID vaccine for kinds under five years of age. Pfizer and AbbVie (. ABBV - Free Report) announced research collaborations with private biotechs. Novartis’ (. NVS - Free...
biopharmadive.com
Roche’s hemophilia gene therapy holds steady with longer-term data
An experimental gene therapy developed by Roche subsidiary Spark Therapeutics helped people with hemophilia maintain steady levels of a needed blood-clotting protein for up to five years after treatment, according to updated clinical trial results released Monday. The data suggest treatment could deliver long-lasting control over the bleeding disorder. The...
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Gives First-Ever Approval for Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fecal transplant therapy to prevent recurrence of a bacterial infection that kills up to 30,000 people a year. The therapy, Rebyota, is the first fecal transplant product approved in the United States, the FDA said in a statement. It’s cleared to combat Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, a bacteria that can flourish in the gut and cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and in rare cases leads to organ failure and death.
medwirenews.com
Similar reduction in CV risk with different add-on RA treatments
MedwireNews: Among patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), adding tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors to methotrexate is associated with a similar reduction in vascular inflammation to that seen with add-on sulfasalazine plus hydroxychloroquine, suggest findings from a randomized controlled trial. The study, reported in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases,...
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
ajmc.com
Using Risk Factors to Guide CAR T Approach Before, After Infusion in B-ALL
This paper follows the 10-year remission mark for the first child treated with CD19-targeted CAR (chimeric antigen receptor) T-cell therapy for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), adding promise to the notion that the technology can provide long-term durable remissions in patients who are highly refractory to chemotherapy. Researchers of a...
