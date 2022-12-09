ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gardner Minshew Contract: Will the 2023 Free Agent QB Become a Starter Next Season?

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

There’s an old saying in football that says the most popular guy on the team is the backup quarterback. That’s because it’s easy to criticize the guy who is playing and praise the one who is not because you never have to see the backup take a bad sack or throw a pick. On the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles , Jalen Hurts is playing so well this adage doesn’t apply, and it’s sometimes hard to remember who the backup QB even is. However, several other NFL team’s fan bases are well aware because when the current Gardner Minshew contract is up at the end of the year, there will be several teams vying for his signature.

The Gardner Flint Minshew II story

For those who don’t remember the Gardner Flint Minshew II story, here’s a quick refresher. The mustachioed, undersized QB out of Brandon, Mississippi, took a circuitous route to the NFL. He first signed with Troy before leaving shortly after arriving on campus in favor of Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he led the Rangers to the 2015 NJCAA national title.

Minshew then transferred to East Carolina, where he started sporadically for two seasons, then moved to Washington State for his final season. There, he played for Air Raid innovator Mike Leach and was second in the country in passing yards (4,779), behind Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins but ahead of Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.

Despite not being the physical ideal of an NFL quarterback, the Jacksonville Jaguars took Minshew in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

After starter Nick Foles went out in Week 1 of that season, Minshew took over with a 22-of-25, 275-yard, two-touchdown, one-interception performance. His 13 straight completions were the best in an NFL debut since the 1970s. The QB went on to start 12 games that season, going 6-6 with a mediocre (at best) Jags team. In 2020, on an even worse Jaguars squad, Minshew went 1-7 as a starter, but a thumb injury cost him nearly half the season.

That led to the Jaguars getting the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, taking QB Trevor Lawrence , and ultimately trading Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season, Minshew’s contract pays the backup $2.5 million in the final season of his rookie deal. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, which begs the questions, what will the next Gardner Minshew contract look like, and what team will it be with?

Minshew might be the best backup QB in the NFL, but is he a starter?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhKUR_0jdBmlSr00
Gardner Minshew | Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The next Gardner Minshew contract will dictate the rest of the QBs career. If a team makes him its starter, there could be big days and big money ahead for the signal-caller. But is Minshew worth it?

Evaluating Minshew in 2023 will be tough. Since his days in Jacksonville, the quarterback has only thrown 64 passes.

Looking back on his Jaguars days, Minshew put up 3,271 passing yards his first season with a 60.6% completion rate, 21 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. The next season, in five fewer games, Minshew threw for 2,259 yards with 16 TDs and six INTs with a 66.1% completion rate. He also ran for 344 yards in his first season and 153 in his second.

Looking back, Minshew fits the mold of the now-valuable accurate, mobile quarterback. Although, despite his ability to run and scramble, he took 60 sacks in his first two seasons. In fairness, though, he was young and playing behind a poor offensive line.

With his skillset and potential — he’s still just 26 years old — it does seem like some team will give Minshew a chance to at least compete for a starting job next season by giving out a decent-sized Gardner Minshew contract.

What will the next Gardner Minshew contract look like, and what team will it be with?

RELATED: Geno Smith Contract: Does the Upcoming FA Deserve Top-10 QB Money

Who will give out a big Gardner Minshew contract next season? Let’s look at the most likely suspects.

The teams that need a new QB next season are the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and maybe the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, and Tennessee Titans.

The Texans, Lions, and Panthers will almost certainly draft a QB in the first round, so they are likely out. The Broncos, Colts, and Rams are paying QBs $107M, $18M, and $49.5M, respectively, wrapped up in dead cap for QBs, so they can’t really give out a big Gardner Minshew contract.

Of the teams left, the Commanders (Taylor Heinicke), Giants (Daniel Jones), and Jets ( Mike White ) have Minshew-level vets who they can keep instead. The Titans (Malik Willis) and Falcons (Matt Corral) have young QBs who could come on, but Minshew is a possibility in those spots, especially in Atlanta.

The most logical choice, though, to dish out a $15-$20 million a year Gardner Minshew contract is the Saints. They don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 after trading it to the Eagles in order to take offensive lineman Trevor Penning in 2022. Also, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and Taysom Hill simply aren’t good options. Plus, Dalton is a free agent, and Winston is cut-able after this season.

So, welcome to the 2023 New Orleans Saints, Gardner Minshew!

The post Gardner Minshew Contract: Will the 2023 Free Agent QB Become a Starter Next Season? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.
CLEVELAND, OH
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Eagles news

The Philadelphia Eagles notched a huge win over the division rival New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, but there was a bit of concern as safety Reed Blankenship left the game with an apparent knee injury. But on Monday morning, the team got a bit of good news regarding the prognosis of his injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut On Monday

A veteran NFL running back has been released on Monday afternoon. The Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with running back Damien Williams on Monday afternoon. Williams is believed to be 100 percent healthy. He's rushed for 1,397 yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his career. "Falcons have released...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportscasting

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago

Dallas Cowboys great and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith is the latest victim of NASCAR's broken business model and part of a lawsuit trying to recover millions of dollars. The post NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Is Latest Victim of NASCAR’s Broken Business Model and Confirms Concerns Jeff Gordon and Others Expressed Months Ago appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TEXAS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits

Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news

It’s safe to say that the San Francisco 49ers haven’t had the best injury luck at the quarterback position this season. Starting quarterback Trey Lance went down with a devastating injury at the beginning of the season, but then former starter Jimmy Garoppolo was there to fill in and save the team’s season. But then Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers get massive injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

222K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy