FAT Brands Seeks to Expand Central Texas Footprint

FAT Brands , the restaurant group which runs several prominent US restaurant brands, plans to open several locations of Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, and Buffalo Express in Central Texas, according to a recent report in Austin Business Journal .

According to the report, FAT Brands “has partnered with franchisee Brame Holdings LLC to open 40 of its Round Table Pizza restaurants and 40 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in Texas in the next 10 years.”

The company is reported to have stated that “Texas can hold well more than 25 locations as Southern California boasts more than 50 locations today and counting,”

Once they open in the Central Texas area, these locations will be the first of their kind around Austin. According to the report, “Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express already has five locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, according to its website. Round Table Pizza has four locations in Texas: one in San Antonio and three in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

What Now Austin reached out to a representative for the company but he was not immediately available for comment.

Apart from the three brands currently slated for Central Texas, FAT Brands also runs noted brands such as Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Twin Peaks, Fazoli’s, Pretzel Maker, Johnny Rockets, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steakhouse, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Hotdog on a Stick and Native Grill Wings.

Photo: Official

