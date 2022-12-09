ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here's Where To Get The Best Pastries In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What's better than a big box filled to the brim with fluffy, delicious pastries ? December 9th is National Pastry Day!

Yelp compiled a list of places in each state to get the best pastries. The website states, "From coffee shops to patisseries, there’s so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you’re craving, we’ve rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

So what's the best pastry spot in Arizona?

According to the list, it's Kind Bean in Chandler. The spot has tons of great reviews. One Yelp user wrote:

"Love! Found the kind bean on Yelp, and finally made it there for coffee. I got the almond joy mocha and it was amazing! One of the better mocha's I've tried.
The staff was super friendly and took the time to review the pastry case & menu a little bit with me as well. Can't wait to go again!"

Check out the full list of spots to get each state's best pastries on Yelp's website .

