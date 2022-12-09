ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Community Rallies To Support Children After Milford Mother Killed By Ex-Boyfriend With Axe

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40YqXS_0jdBmI3u00
The family before their mother was killed with an axe by an ex-boyfriend. Photo Credit: Allison Barotti-Corcoran

The community is coming to the rescue of three Connecticut children who were left without parents when their mother was killed with an axe by an ex-boyfriend.

New Haven County resident Julie Minogue, age 40, of Milford, was found dead by police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after dispatch received a 911 call from her 17-year-old son.

Minogue was allegedly killed by Litchfield County resident, Ewen Dewitt, age 42, of Roxbury, who was located in West Haven and taken into custody, said the Milford Police.

When Minogue was killed, she had both a restraining order and an order of protection against Dewitt, police said.

Since her death, Minogue's sister, Allison Barotti-Corcoran, has started a GoFundMe to help care for her three children, Nicholas, Shaun, and Luke.

"My beautiful younger sister Julie was horrifically murdered on December 6th," Barotti-Corcoran said. "She was a victim of domestic violence and had tried multiple times to keep her and her children safe."

Minogue's sister said she spent most of her parenting years as a single parent. She navigated working full-time and caring for her boys with "ease and love."

"Any support for these three amazing boys would be appreciated," Barotti-Corcoran said.

Nicholas is currently serving in the US Coast Guard, Shaun is a senior in high school, and Luke is an energetic 3-year-old, Barotti-Corcoran said.

The GoFundMe effort has a $100,000 goal. To date, some $70,000 has been raised.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here.

to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Baby On Board: 1-Year-Old Found In Car After Cops Interrupt New Cassel Drug Deal, Police Say

Two men are facing charges after police allegedly interrupted a drug deal on Long Island and discovered a toddler in one suspect’s car, authorities said. Officers with Nassau County’s Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) were patrolling in New Cassel at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they spotted an alleged drug deal taking place in a car outside an apartment building on Prospect Street.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Red Cross Helping Family Of 6 Following Stamford House Fire

A family of six was left homeless after an early-morning fire devasted their Fairfield County home. The blaze broke out in Stamford around 2:20 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 49 Brooklawn Ave. First-arriving firefighters from the Glenbrook fire station arrived at the scene in less than three minutes and found...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Dix Hills House Fire

Detectives are investigating after one person was killed in an early morning house fire on Long Island. The fire broke out at about 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at a Dix Hills residence on Carlls Straight Path, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. Police did not yet provide any...
DIX HILLS, NY
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Beats Woman, Kicks Cop, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is behind bars after allegedly beating a woman and then fighting with police who attempted to arrest him.The incident took place in Greenwich on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Ridge Street.Greenwich police responded to an apartment on the western side of town where a concerned resident h…
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Accused PPA Worker Shooter Sought In Massive Manhunt

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting that left a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker critically injured late last month, which they say is connected to another incident in the Bronx. Termaine Saulsbury, 39, is wanted in the Friday, Nov. 25 incident on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue around...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
427K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy