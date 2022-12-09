ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, TX

Lady Blues split with Sissies

By Mike Williams
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCcU7_0jdBm6YR00

It was a night of blowouts Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Bridgeport. The Lady Blues Junior Varsity Red held the JV Sissies without points in two of four quarters in their 41-8 win to open the night. In the varsity game, a short-handed Lady Blues struggled to a 62-21 loss.

The varsity Lady Blues were reduced to six players at tipoff and competed against a Sissies team with 12 players suited for the game. The Sissies outscored the Lady Blues 17-4 in the opening quarter and never looked back.

Senior guard Erica Popplewell led the Lady Blues by scoring all four points for her team in the first quarter. By halftime, Popplewell added a 3-pointer as her team trailed 27-7.

Becca McGregor hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter for the Lady Blues’ only points. Popplewell, McGregor, Hannah Williams and Emi Gordy combined for an 11-point fourth quarter in the loss.

For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 10 edition of The Graham Leader.

