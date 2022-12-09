ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 14: From elite to streamable

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqWRh_0jdBlmJN00

You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.

But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.

That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.

Let’s break down the Week 14 D/ST tiers:

Elite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ShFQl_0jdBlmJN00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

1. Dallas Cowboys (vs. Texans)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (at Giants)

3. Buffalo Bills (vs. Jets)

4. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Panthers)

5. San Francisco 49ers (vs. Buccaneers)

The last one is a bit tricky, but Tom Brady hasn’t been great all year.

Solid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3mqm_0jdBlmJN00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

6. Kansas City Chiefs (at Broncos)

7. New England Patriots (at Cardinals)

8. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Panthers)

9. Baltimore Ravens (at Steelers)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Ravens)

As you can see, Steelers-Ravens could be a rough one with Lamar Jackson out.

Streaming options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Srp5d_0jdBlmJN00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at 49ers)

12. Tennessee Titans (vs. Jaguars)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Browns)

14. Arizona Cardinals (vs. Patriots)

Some good matchups here.

Throw a dart if you're desperate

New York Jets (at Bills)

Call me nuts, but: Maybe in a divisional game, the really good Jets D keeps things close?

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 15 parlay: Let's make some money

We’re in the homestretch of the regular season as 4 weeks remain. One team – the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) – has clinched a playoff berth, while 3 – the Houston Texans (1-11-1), Chicago Bears (3-10) and Denver Broncos (3-10) – have been eliminated. Hopefully you...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

187K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy