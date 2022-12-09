Fantasy football defense rankings, Week 14: From elite to streamable
You’ve got your fantasy football lineup all but set for the week, with a few tweaks to be made here and there as Sunday’s slate of games is ready to kick off.
But you’re trying to optimize your lineup to make sure you get the most points. And that’s why you have to make sure your D/ST position has the best possible squad to win you the week.
That’s what these rankings will help with: A look at the elite, solid, and streamable options that could win you some virtual games in your league.
Let’s break down the Week 14 D/ST tiers:
Elite
1. Dallas Cowboys (vs. Texans)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (at Giants)
3. Buffalo Bills (vs. Jets)
4. Seattle Seahawks (vs. Panthers)
5. San Francisco 49ers (vs. Buccaneers)
The last one is a bit tricky, but Tom Brady hasn’t been great all year.
Solid
6. Kansas City Chiefs (at Broncos)
7. New England Patriots (at Cardinals)
9. Baltimore Ravens (at Steelers)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Ravens)
As you can see, Steelers-Ravens could be a rough one with Lamar Jackson out.
Streaming options
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at 49ers)
12. Tennessee Titans (vs. Jaguars)
13. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Browns)
14. Arizona Cardinals (vs. Patriots)
Some good matchups here.
Throw a dart if you're desperate
New York Jets (at Bills)
Call me nuts, but: Maybe in a divisional game, the really good Jets D keeps things close?
