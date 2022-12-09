ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him

Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.

So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall

When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Christmas In The Sky Returns To Hodgetown

The Amarillo Sod Poodles are hosting Christmas in the Sky, and all of Amarillo is invited to Hodgetown to watch the fireworks. Gates will open at 5:45 on December 16th, and the firework show will begin at 7 pm. The event is completely free and complementary hot chocolate, milk, and...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?

There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions. Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.

We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Arctic air to fill the Plains this Christmas season

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will fall below normal through the rest of this week over the southern Plains behind a massive storm system that brought heavy snow to Nebraska and the Dakota's but also severe weather in the deep south. This system will linger over the Great Lakes region over the weekend and much colder temperatures are expected to spill into the Central U.S. next week.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Approves Professional Services Agreement

Amarillos City Council approved unanimously for a professional services agreement street improvements in northeast Amarillo. The City awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates for an amount not to go over, 694,100-dollars. It’ll focus on professional engineering services along Southeast 10th Ave. between Ross and Arthur Street. The city also...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

