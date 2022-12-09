Read full article on original website
What This YouTuber Saw In Amarillo Shocked Him
Amarillo is a place many either love or hate. For some, its not-too-big but not-too-small size, friendly residents, lower cost of living, and beautiful sunsets are what make this city home. But others may not be accustomed to Amarillo's quirks, and may not have as much of an appreciation as some of us. For this Youtuber from Mckinney Texas, Amarillo and its downtown is a letdown. In his video titled "AMARILLO: What I Saw SHOCKED Me - Much Of The City's Center Is In Decay" Lord Spoda leaves a pretty unflattering review of Amarillo.
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
The Area Of Texas That Sees The Most Snowfall
When it comes to winter, snow is a part of it. At least in certain places in Texas, it is a normal occurrence. At some point in time, each area in Texas has experienced snowfall. Do you remember 2021, when Winter Storm Uri shut down Texas? People were without power, heat, water, and more. ERCOT became a phrase everyone in Texas knew about and used it as a cuss word.
Leaving Amarillo? Here Are The Top Destinations We’re Moving To.
You've heard it. I've heard it. People from Amarillo complaining about the influx of people moving to Yellow City causing all kinds of traffic headaches, longer lines at our favorite places, blah blah blah, and the list goes on. So, when we're finally fed up with people not knowing how to merge on to the highway, where do we go?
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
Need To Get Away On Xmas Eve & Day? Here’s Amarillo Spots Open.
One thing the holidays tend to bring is the gathering of families. Some travel in from out of town, and some just get together since they're all in town. No matter how you look at it, families are a core part of the holidays. While it's great to see family,...
Christmas In The Sky Returns To Hodgetown
The Amarillo Sod Poodles are hosting Christmas in the Sky, and all of Amarillo is invited to Hodgetown to watch the fireworks. Gates will open at 5:45 on December 16th, and the firework show will begin at 7 pm. The event is completely free and complementary hot chocolate, milk, and...
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for Rockrose Sports Park after The Panhandle Gives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park. This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle...
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall. “The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions. Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with...
Family thanks community, Amarillo firefighters after fire destroys their business
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A family thanked the community and Amarillo firefighters after a fire destroyed their business. A homeless woman trying to stay warm started a fire at Advanced Tire Shop on Dec. 1. The owners told ABC 7 the building is a total loss. Despite that, they...
How Can A Beer Lead To Burritos, Tamales, Vegan Food In Amarillo?
About a month ago, a conversation was had around the office regarding the best tamales in Amarillo. The only thing we all agreed on, was that they don't come from a restaurant. You need to know who to ask. Since then, I've met some people who go all out when...
Amarillo Have You Tried to Thank Your Amazon Driver Yet?
So recently I read that I could tip my Amazon Driver without tipping my Amazon Driver. What does that mean? Well apparently you can thank your driver and tip your driver and it won't cost you a cent. I was skeptical. I mean nothing in life is really free. Oh,...
In A Giving Spirit? Donate Blood & You Could Win $250.
We all know the holiday season is known as "the giving season". You hear all the cliche statements like, "it's better to give than receive". That one sticks out quite a bit to me because while I agree that giving can be better than receiving, sometimes receiving is just as good as giving.
Arctic air to fill the Plains this Christmas season
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will fall below normal through the rest of this week over the southern Plains behind a massive storm system that brought heavy snow to Nebraska and the Dakota's but also severe weather in the deep south. This system will linger over the Great Lakes region over the weekend and much colder temperatures are expected to spill into the Central U.S. next week.
Amarillo Approves Professional Services Agreement
Amarillos City Council approved unanimously for a professional services agreement street improvements in northeast Amarillo. The City awarded the agreement to Kimley-Horn and Associates for an amount not to go over, 694,100-dollars. It’ll focus on professional engineering services along Southeast 10th Ave. between Ross and Arthur Street. The city also...
