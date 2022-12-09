Read full article on original website
San Jacinto, CA real estate market update
Banning, CA real estate market update
Beaumont, CA real estate market update
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?
localemagazine.com
8 New Restaurants to Check Out This Season in Greater Palm Springs
Hungry for Something Fresh? Make a Reservation at One of These New Restaurants in the Desert. With its booming food scene and cities like Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Joshua Tree—each with its own unique flavor—it’s no surprise that Greater Palm Springs has become a beloved resort destination over the years. Although it may be known for its midcentury modern design and Old Hollywood charm, the Greater Palm Springs area is more than just a window into the past. Much to the delight of locals and visitors alike, there are always new restaurants popping up in the area, and this season is no different. Here are eight new restaurants for you to try on your next day or night out in the desert.
localemagazine.com
9 New Places to Shop, Eat and Explore on Palm Desert’s El Paseo
In the heart of the Coachella Valley exists the famed El Paseo avenue, featuring nine blocks of shops, restaurants and unique businesses, making it the ultimate destination for all things entertainment and leisure. With more than 220 businesses, ranging from high-end stores, art galleries and fine-dining restaurants to one-of-a-kind boutiques and casual happy hour hotspots, this Palm Desert destination is always bustling with things to do. And over the past year, El Paseo has welcomed several new businesses and activations for your enjoyment! Here’s an inside look at what’s new on El Paseo.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Meet James Morelos, Founder of Palm Springs’ Mojave Flea Trading Post
The peak of a pandemic might not seem like an opportune time to open a business, but for James Morelos, it was perfect. With an eye for vintage and the original, the maker’s market veteran turned his roving pop-up concept into a permanent Palm Springs fixture just under two years ago — and it became an instant overnight success.
1057kokz.com
Elvis & Priscilla Presley honeymoon house for sale
The Palm Springs, California, house where Elvis and Priscilla Presley spent their honeymoon in the ’60s is now on the market. The over 4,000-square-foot, midcentury modern home, which Look magazine called the House of Tomorrow in 1962, is for sale with a price tag of $5.6 million. According to...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Cultural Center Group Discount: Keisha D: Tribute to Women of Soul
Keisha D: Tribute to Women of Soul (December 18) Be a part of Palm Springs Cultural Center history as national music legend KEISHA D. performs live for the first time in the HISTORIC CAMELOT THEATRE!. Experience Keisha as you’ve never seen her before, accompained by a live band, costumes, and...
Golf.com
Why Indian Wells Golf Resort is the perfect family-friendly getaway
When you have a young family, balancing the desire for a golf vacation with the admittedly more pressing need for a child-friendly vacation can be a difficult dilemma. Often, you have to sacrifice the quality of one for the other. Unless of course you choose a destination like the Indian...
Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’
The City of Palm Desert is planning on hosting a city council hearing on December 15 to consider the revocation of the Sweet Spot Club's business license. Since its opening in late October, Sweet Spot has been flagged by the City of Palm Desert for conducting a business other than that for which it is The post Palm Desert considers revoking business license of ‘Sweet Spot Club’ appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Cultural Center Group Discount: The Lincoln Debate
The Lincoln Debate (December 16, 21, 28, 29, 30) The Coachella Valley’s brand new LGBTQ theater company, The Bent, is pleased to announce the world premiere of THE LINCOLN DEBATE by Terry Ray, the playwright of ELECTRICITY, the record-breaking longest running play in Palm Springs. Steve Rosenbaum will direct.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Our Desert Past: McQueen
Screen icon Steve McQueen was no stranger to the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs was home to the screen legend and his family from the late 60’s through early 70’s. His first wife, Niele Adams McQueen remembers those days with NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall in this edition of Our Desert Past.
Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs
A hiker was rescued after falling on a trail in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said the hiker fell on Rimrock Trail and reported head and extremity injuries. Rimrock Trail is located near E Palm Canyon and S Broadmoor Drive, right next to the Vons shopping plaza. CHP H-60 assisted with the rescue. Stay with The post Hiker rescued from Rimrock Trail in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable
The City of La Quinta announced Wednesday the developer of the TALUS La Quinta luxury resort project is retooling the development due to rising labor, materials and interest rate costs to keep the development "economically viable." News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl will have more on the delay tonight at 6:00 p.m. City Manager Jon McMillen The post ‘Talus La Quinta’ project to miss latest completion deadline and being retooled to stay economically viable appeared first on KESQ.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
thechaparral.net
The Acrisure Arena will be the desert’s next big thing
Across the 1-10 freeway, in the usually quiet community of Thousand Palms, the Oak View Group is not only preparing for the homecoming of the newly found Coachella Valley Firebirds on Dec. 18 but also cutting the ribbon to the newest and biggest multi-purpose venue the Coachella Valley has ever known on Dec. 14, welcoming Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle as their first guests. Back in October, I discussed the Arena’s upcoming plans with the Vice President of the Oak View Group, John Bolton, to gather insight into why they chose the Coachella Valley to how College of the Desert students can get involved in local events. To summarize it all: the grounds of Acrisure Arena have already been laid down, but on opening day, it will hit the ground running.
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
coolsandiegosights.com
Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.
Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems
At a meeting this week, College of the Desert Board members are planning to act on a resolution to "conduct comprehensive forensic audits" due to concerns over campus development projects throughout Coachella Valley as well as "vulnerable and inefficient" Technology (IT) systems. The resolution intends to address concerns regarding "the cost of developing campuses and The post Forensic audit called for to investigate COD campus projects, ‘vulnerable’ IT systems appeared first on KESQ.
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside County.
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
