Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse

By Doug Cunningham
 5 days ago

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify before the U.S. House about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has tweeted he will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange Dec. 13. Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the committee, had requested his testimony. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI

Bankman-Fried announced his intent to appear before the House financial services committee on Dec. 13, in a series of tweets, while indicating he lacked access to data related to the company.

"I still do not have access to much of my data -- professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like," he wrote.

Both the House and the Senate have requested testimony from Bankman-Fried about his role in the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The House financial services committee said in November it planned to investigate the FTX collapse. Rep. Maxine Waters , D-Calif., said then she expected to call Bankman-Fried to testify along with other witnesses.

She tweeted that "based on your role as CEO and your media interviews over the past few weeks, it's clear to us that the information you have thus far is sufficient for testimony."

She said the fall of FTX posed tremendous harm to over a million users.

On Wednesday, Sen. Sherrod Brown sent the former FTX CEO a request for testimony before the Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs, but Bankman-Fried has not yet responded.

On Dec. 2, a Justice Department Delaware bankruptcy court filing requested an independent review of what happened in the FTX collapse.

John J. Ray III, the new FTX CEO, said in November that FTX had a complete failure of corporate control and was the worst case he had ever seen, adding that a substantial portion of FTX assets may be missing or stolen.

