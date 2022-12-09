Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBOY
Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
WBOY
Mountaineer trios among the best in the country in efficiency
Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are off...
BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
WBOY
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
Metro News
Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest
KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
WBOY
How James Okonkwo became a Mountaineer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From playing tennis in Maidenhead, England to Division I basketball at West Virginia University, James Okonkwo’s path to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. There’s one member of his family who is at the center of it all: his older brother, Oliver. James...
wvsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital celebrates 1 year
As the tridemic hits the state, hospital staff said it’s been tough to handle, especially with the high number of cases for young children.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WSAZ
The Bethlehem Experience at The Blackhorse Farm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away, and you can experience the story of the season at The Blackhorse Farm. Jessica Adkins, owner of The Blackhorse Farm, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it’s all possible. This segment is sponsored content...
WBOY
A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Garrett County, Maryland and quite a few counties toward the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is in effect Wednesday evening through the overnight hours late Thursday.
Is a ski-masked group armed with golf clubs attacking people in West Virginia?
If you've seen rumors about a group of people roaming around downtown Morgantown and wearing ski masks while committing crimes, the Morgantown Police Department said that's not the case.
The Forest Service is hiring in West Virginia
If you've ever wanted to work in the Monongahela National Forest, this might be your chance. The U.S. Forest Service is hiring.
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
Restaurant Road Trip: Guilty Pleasures Sweet Shop
Two people who started selling their baked goods from home decided to come together and start a business in Elkins.
5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
5 from West Virginia charged with COVID fraud
A Bridgeport man is among five people from West Virginia who were indicted on Tuesday for alleged COVID-19 fraud.
Metro News
Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
