Morgantown, WV

WBOY

Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineer trios among the best in the country in efficiency

Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are off...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest

KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

How James Okonkwo became a Mountaineer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From playing tennis in Maidenhead, England to Division I basketball at West Virginia University, James Okonkwo’s path to becoming a Mountaineer is anything but traditional. There’s one member of his family who is at the center of it all: his older brother, Oliver. James...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Beloved West Virginia Catholic pastor dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known and beloved member of the clergy in West Virginia has passed away. A spokesman for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston says Father Patrick McDonough has died.To many he was simply known as “Father Patrick.” For many years he has been Pastor of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Saint […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WSAZ

The Bethlehem Experience at The Blackhorse Farm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away, and you can experience the story of the season at The Blackhorse Farm. Jessica Adkins, owner of The Blackhorse Farm, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it’s all possible. This segment is sponsored content...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY

A Mountain Mess: Wintry precipitation possible Wednesday night into Thursday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A powerful storm system currently out in the Midwest will be bringing active weather to north central West Virginia Wednesday and Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Garrett County, Maryland and quite a few counties toward the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. This is in effect Wednesday evening through the overnight hours late Thursday.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Lootpress

5 in W.Va. charged with federal pandemic-related fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Five people in West Virginia are facing indictments on federal fraud charges related to COVID–19 aid programs. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld says one case alleges false statements about the finances of and number of employees at the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the West Virginia Hockey League and the Wheeling Hockey Association in order to seek CARES Act funding in amounts of $10,000 per organization.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

