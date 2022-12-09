Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
14-year-old double murder suspect could be freed after serving brief sentence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - He is among the youngest murder suspects in state history, but his punishment may not last long. A Dothan teen suspected of shooting two Dothan women last month will be released from prison in only a few years unless a judge moves his case to another court.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police are asking for public assistance in obtaining information related to an early Sunday morning shooting. According to a release from the police department, officers responded at around 1:28 a.m. on December 11 to a shots fired call at Release Lounge at 4 North Point Parkway in Enterprise.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 13, 2022
Billy Harrison, 66, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Ernesto Torres, 67, Pascagoula, Mississippi: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, expired driver’s license more than six months, knowingly possessing a suspended driver’s license: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Patrick Cannon, 56, Marianna,...
wtvy.com
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.
wtvy.com
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
wtvy.com
Suspect arrested after shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just after midnight Tuesday, deputies arrested 39-year-old Brian Patrick Rich. Officials transported him to Washington County Jail where he has a $200,000 bond for the charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the...
wtvy.com
Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
wtvy.com
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
wtvy.com
HCSO warns of phone scam
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sheriff Donald Valenza wants the citizens of Houston County and surrounding areas to be aware of a reoccurring scam. It is reported that a person or persons are making phone calls to citizens pretending to be law enforcement officers and are collecting fees for warrants or unpaid citations.
wtvy.com
South Dale EMS sued by state labor officials but in wrong county
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against an emergency rescue unit on Wednesday claiming that South Dale EMS has failed to provide workman’s compensation to its employees. The suit asks for a court order demanding that the EMS service submit proof of verifiable...
955wtvy.com
Police Investigate a Deadly Accident in Daleville
An investigation is underway after a deadly one car wreck in Daleville Monday. Police say Jose Valdez of Level Plains was ejected from his vehicle after running off the roadway, flipping the vehicle and landing in Clay Bank Creek. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the wreck.
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to ALDOT traffic, Hwy 52 E in Webb is back open to thru traffic. All lanes effected by the earlier wreck are clear. Authorities tell News 4 the wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. According to Trooper McKinney with the Alabama Law...
wdhn.com
SCAM: Houston Co. Sheriff warns of money collection scam
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is advising citizens to be wary of phone call scams occurring throughout the county. According to a release from the HCSO, one or more persons have made phone calls to citizens posing as law enforcement officers with the HCSO and are collecting fees and payments for warrants or unpaid citations.
wtvy.com
CAC receives donation from Baldwin county teen
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
955wtvy.com
Florida Teen Dies in Weekend Crash
A Florida teen is dead after a weekend crash in Houston County. ALEA says the single car accident happened near Gordon Sunday afternoon. The dodge pickup left the road, hit a ditch and flipped. The teen was not wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.
wdhn.com
Honeysuckle Road temporary lane closure
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Lanes on Honeysuckle Road will be closed for a short time for work related to the Beaver Creek Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation project. Tuesday, December 13, two lanes of Honeysuckle Road will be closed at 986 Honeysuckle Road, in front of the Honeysuckle Road Congregation. The closure...
WCTV
Three arrested for stolen handgun and Aggravated Assault on Officer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals Tuesday afternoon for stolen handguns and aggravated assault on a Law Enforcement Office. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after learning that it had been involved in a chase and an incident that led...
WJHG-TV
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
Comments / 0