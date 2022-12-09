ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. after prisoner swap

By Kelsey Dallas
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30nmwH_0jdBkTJP00
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release in a prisoner swap with Russia, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

Brittney Griner is back on United States soil, 10 months after being detained in Russia.

The WNBA star landed in San Antonio early Friday morning, around 24 hours after news broke that her freedom had been secured in a prisoner exchange.

“So happy to have Brittney back on U.S. soil. Welcome home BG!” tweeted Roger Carstens , the U.S. special envoy for hostage affairs, after Griner’s plane landed.

How was Brittney Griner freed?

Griner’s trip home was made possible by the Biden administration’s agreement to send arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russia.

“In releasing Bout, the U.S. freed a former Soviet Army lieutenant colonel whom the Justice Department once described as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers,” The Associated Press reported. “Bout was serving a 25-year sentence on charges that he conspired to sell tens of millions of dollars in weapons that U.S officials said were to be used against Americans.”

Bout had also made it home by Friday morning, the article said.

Related

What will happen to Paul Whelan?

American Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia four years ago and charged with spying, was not part of the prisoner exchange.

Whelan’s family members said they were warned ahead of time about Griner’s release and were able to “mentally prepare,” according to NBC News .

“It is so important to me that it is clear that we do not begrudge Ms. Griner her freedom,” said Whelan’s brother, David, in a statement. “As I have often remarked, Brittney’s and Paul’s cases were never really intertwined. It has always been a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other.”

A senior U.S. official told NBC News that the Russian government has not yet been willing to make a deal for Whelan.

“The official said that Russia has treated Whelan differently because he is accused of spying and that the Kremlin ultimately gave the White House the choice of Griner or no one after different options were proposed,” NBC News reported.

But American leaders remain hopeful that progress will be made in the future.

“Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ‘everything is possible,’ noting that ‘compromises have been found’ to clear the way for Thursday’s exchange,” The Associated Press reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b37R7_0jdBkTJP00
Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Griner statement on the prisoner swap

In their own statement, Griner’s loved ones expressed support for the Whelan family and promised to continue praying for him, according to Sports Illustrated .

“We sincerely thank you all for the kind words, thoughts and prayers — including Paul and the Whelan family who have been generous with their support for Brittney and our family during what we know is a heartbreaking time. We pray for Paul and for all wrongfully detained Americans’ swift and safe return,” the statement said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deseret News

One of these 5 singers will win ‘The Voice’

Who are the top 5 singers on “The Voice”? Who are the top 5 singers on “The Voice” 2022? Who made it to the “The Voice” 2022 finale? Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Omar Jose Cardona are the top 5 singers on “The Voice” 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
thecomeback.com

Trump makes absurd Brittney Griner claim

President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to free WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a deal with the Russian government. Biden faced backlash for the exchange in that the deal left former United States Marine Paul Whelan, currently...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Special Report: Biden announces Brittney Griner is "on her way home" after prisoner swap

President Biden spoke at the White House after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap. "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," Biden said. He said the U.S. continues to seek the release of another detained American, Paul Whelan. Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, also spoke and thanked those who helped negotiate the release. Watch their full remarks in this CBS News Special Report.
travelnoire.com

Finally Free: Brittney Griner Released From Russia In Prisoner Swap

It’s a moment so many have been waiting for. WNBA Star Brittney Griner is finally free from Russia after spending more than 294 days behind bars. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable conditions,” President Joe Biden announced from the White House Roosevelt Room on Dec. 8.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
CBS News

Some U.S. officials express concern over Brittney Griner prisoner swap

The Biden administration is receiving some criticism for the release of convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout as part of a prisoner swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner. Some U.S. officials are worried about the national security implications of Bout's return to Russia. CBS News chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues discusses the situation.
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy