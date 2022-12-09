ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Delaware State Police Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
DOVER, DE
Troopers Arrest Woman for 5th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 59-year-old Michelle Taylor of Smyrna, Delaware, for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a dark blue Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South...
SMYRNA, DE

