Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. On December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.

DOVER, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO