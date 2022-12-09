Read full article on original website
Man gets half max sentence for providing gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
"What does it take to get a maximum sentence of five years for selling a weapon to a convicted felon that murdered a police officer and permanently disabled another officer?"
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
He allegedly went on a hapless and terrifying crime spree — while on parole for robbing an off-duty Chicago cop
Chicago — A man on parole for trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer in the Loop committed a string of ill-planned yet horrifying crimes on Sunday, including a carjacking and a terribly botched armed robbery in the Kenwood neighborhood, prosecutors say. Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Isaias Saucedo-Ugalde...
Jury awards CPD officer-turned-whistleblower $910K
CHICAGO (CBS) -- $910,000.That's the amount being paid to a Chicago police officer turned whistle blower who said he was punished for refusing to alter reports on a police shooting.That was the moment an officer shot 18-year-old Ricardo Hayes in 2017. Earlier that day, Hayes' foster mom reported him missing, listing him as autistic and schizophrenic.Veteran officer Issac Lambert, who oversaw the investigation, said he was pressured to make the officer who opened fire seem like the victim. When he refused, Lambert said he was demoted and lost around $55,000 in overtime pay. On Tuesday, a jury found the city violated the Whistleblower Act and awarded Lambert $910,000 in damages. The city released a statement: "The Department of Law is reviewing the verdict and is assessing its legal options."
‘He should’ve known better’; Former CPD Detectives Chief takes witness stand in whistleblower trial
CHICAGO — The former Chief of Detectives for the Chicago Police Department testified Monday that she transferred one of her former subordinates — a sergeant who eventually brought a whistleblower lawsuit against the city — because he failed to perform basic duties of a supervisor. Melissa Staples, who led the CPD’s Detective Division August 2016 until January […]
Chicago alderman calls on CPD to remove potential members of hate groups
CHICAGO - Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez on Tuesday pushed for City Council hearings to scrutinize the Chicago Police Department’s probe of an officer who was suspended after being linked to the Proud Boys — a move that sparked a political firestorm and calls for the cop’s dismissal. Sigcho-Lopez...
Illinois SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
KANKAKEE, Ill. -- Illinois' massive criminal justice reform law survived blistering political attacks throughout the 2022 election campaign and a renewed spotlight when lawmakers returned to Springfield a few weeks ago. Now, the controversial SAFE-T Act faces a new test in court, where opponents argue the General Assembly "doubled down"...
Gun Violence Survivors Testify Before Illinois House Committee on Proposed Assault Weapons Ban
From East Garfield Park to Highland Park and beyond, survivors are sharing excruciating details from the days their lives changed forever as Illinois lawmakers weigh a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. Speaking before the House Judiciary Committee, Lauren Bennett sat on a panel of survivors to...
New laws in January aimed at addressing spike in carjackings, vehicle thefts in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with more than 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime – California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas – accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues. ...
Aurora man gets twenty year sentence in Montgomery shooting
An Aurora man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Montgomery that left two people hurt. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 25-year-old Josua Matias fired seven shots into a crowd of people during a fight at a restaurant on January 6 of 2019. The fight involved about ten people. Prosecutors say the fight started after Matias and another person had been arguing when the other person hit Matias.
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
Naperville Man Charged With Hate Crime
A Naperville man is charged with a hate crime. Prosecutors say in October, Keith Klingeman placed stickers in the shape of a swastika on the campaign signs of then candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin. Klingeman defaced two campaign signs with swastika stickers he made. He was later arrested and released on bond.
New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%
(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
Lori Lightfoot ripped by Chicago media for ignoring concerns about police scanner suppression
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration have told local media organizations that they were only be offered access to police transmissions on a delay.
14-year-old boy charged with 10 felonies after alleged home invasion, shooting of two teens in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy is facing 10 felony charges after Chicago police allege he critically injured two teens last month during a home invasion. The boy was arrested Tuesday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts […]
Catholic bishops in Illinois calling for ban on assault weapons
Some Catholic bishops in Illinois have reaffirmed support for a total ban on assault weapons. Belleville Bishop Michael McGovern was among those who supported the ban. He told KMOX why he took part in the movement.
Chicago crime: 7 people robbed at gunpoint within an hour
CHICAGO - Police are investigating after seven people were robbed at gunpoint within an hour across Chicago. "It's a scary thing that all this is happening," said a Ukrainian Village resident named Alec, who lives near two of the incidents. In each robbery, victims lost their phones, wallets, or personal...
Suspect in custody after mass killing at Portage Park bar
A suspect has been taken into custody for a shooting during a birthday party at a Portage Park bar over the weekend that killed three people and critically wounded a fourth person.
