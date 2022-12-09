A significant winter storm will move in this afternoon. Snow continues to increase overnight. Significant travel impacts are expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor. There is a Winter Weather advisory for the Wind River Basin and Washakie County and a Winter Storm Warningfor Hot Springs County today. A blizzard warning has been posted for Northern Converse and for Campbell County and west of Rawlins. Expected snowfall today includes 6-1 inches at Lander, 5-10 inches at Riverton, 6 to 9 inches on South Pas, 8 to 12 inches at Jeffrey City, 8 to 14 inches at Thermopolis and 3-6 inches at Worland. Hazards today include snow, wind, blowing snow and cold temperatures.

WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO