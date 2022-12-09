ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Livestock, Ranching Industries Celebrate Lawyer Clark Willingham

Recently, the prestigious 2022 Golden Spur Award, given by the livestock and ranching industries in recognition of accomplishments by an individual, went to longtime Park Cities resident Clark Willingham. “It’s a unique story that somebody from the Park Cities gets the national ranching award,” Willingham said. It started...
DALLAS, TX
Petbar to Celebrate Grand Opening This Weekend

Petbar, the new pet pampering business located at Forest Lane and Inwood Road, will celebrate its grand opening Sunday, Dec. 18. The holiday-themed grand opening will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the store’s location at 5211 Forest Lane. Petbar offers pet grooming and washing with full and self-service available, and membership plans are available to keep pets clean all month at one price.
DALLAS, TX
Edgemere Senior Living Collects Pajamas for Local Nonprofit

Edgemere Senior Living has organized a pajama drive to support Pajamas for Seniors, a local nonprofit devoted to providing warm pajamas for seniors in need. The donation drive will run until Dec. 19 and is collecting pajamas sizes small through 6XL. Suggested styles include nightgowns for women and pajama/loungewear complete sets for men, but the greatest need is plus-size items, particularly 2XL to 6XL.
DALLAS, TX
UP City Council Talks Snider Plaza Design, Landscaping

Plans for paving and landscaping improvements in Snider Plaza are in the works. City staff began constructing a mock-up of the proposed design at a lot the city owns on Rankin, just west of Snider Plaza, and sought input on the design from city council members during the Dec. 6 University Park City Council meeting.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

