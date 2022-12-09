Petbar, the new pet pampering business located at Forest Lane and Inwood Road, will celebrate its grand opening Sunday, Dec. 18. The holiday-themed grand opening will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the store’s location at 5211 Forest Lane. Petbar offers pet grooming and washing with full and self-service available, and membership plans are available to keep pets clean all month at one price.

DALLAS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO