Cold Case: DNA evidence could solve 1990 murder of Charlotte mother, attorney says
A young mother was found handcuffed and with her throat slashed 32 years ago. Now, an attorney thinks a break in the case is possible.
Wbt.com
New developments in a 30-year old Charlotte murder case
Could the murder of Charlotte activist, Kim Thomas, finally be solved? From the Charlotte Observer:. A prominent Charlotte defense attorney claims police have uncovered evidence that could finally solve one of the city’s most notorious criminal mysteries: Who committed the gruesome 1990 murder of Kim Thomas?. Now, David Rudolf...
2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
Two men plead guilty to murder in 2019 shooting of Statesville brothers: Police
Two men pleaded guilty in court Monday to murder and attempted murder in the 2019 shooting of two Statesville brothers, authorities said.
NC man accused of shooting brother-in-law on wedding day found not guilty
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting. Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019. The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a […]
A glimmer of possibility in one of Charlotte's most confounding unsolved murders
A prominent attorney says there is new evidence in Charlotte’s most famous unsolved murder case. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, hopes this—or something—will bring the victim’s loved ones peace. A dark, unresolved story from Charlotte’s past crept back into the light...
Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
Children were in Kershaw home when the father fatally shot mother: Sheriff
KERSHAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five children including a one-year-old infant sitting in a high chair were inside a Kershaw home when a father shot and killed the mother of four of the children, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:41 a.m. Sunday to a […]
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
WCNC
Murder victim's dad warns about buying and selling from online connections
DENVER — One year later, fighting back tears at his son's gravesite, Fernando Duran said his heart is still broken, and he expects it always will be. "Absolutely, makes you want to not want to celebrate nothing. I mean, he's never coming back. His death is devastating," Duran said.
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
First of three defendants sentenced in brutal 2019 Rowan Co. murder
The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.
WBTV
Free family law clinic in Mecklenburg Co. helping with custody, child support questions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a free service to help people in Mecklenburg County with legal questions and there’s still time for those who are interested to sign up. Lynn Krueger-Andes is a family law attorney and she says the majority of questions the pro bono committee gets are about custody, child support, and divorce.
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
‘Numerous felonies’: 2 North Carolina men arrested outside elementary school, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
