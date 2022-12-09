IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”

IREDELL COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO