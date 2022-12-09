ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New developments in a 30-year old Charlotte murder case

Could the murder of Charlotte activist, Kim Thomas, finally be solved? From the Charlotte Observer:. A prominent Charlotte defense attorney claims police have uncovered evidence that could finally solve one of the city’s most notorious criminal mysteries: Who committed the gruesome 1990 murder of Kim Thomas?. Now, David Rudolf...
2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
CMPD investigating homicide in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte. Police responded to Tom Hunter Road sometime before 11 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shots fired call. Once at the scene, officers could not locate a patient, but learned a short time later...
Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
