New Mexico State

Intel sponsors gift giving in NM

Intel New Mexico supported seven organizations this holiday season to help provide gifts and needed items to children, families, and individuals in the local community. “One of my favorite parts of this job is seeing the impact workers at the New Mexico site can make in the community, especially during the holiday season and as the weather gets colder,” said Raquel Leon, Intel New Mexico’s external affairs manager.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’

When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico’s revenue windfall could prompt new round of rebates

SANTA FE – With New Mexico once again awash with revenue, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will push for lawmakers to approve an additional round of tax rebates for state residents during the upcoming 60-day legislative session. The specific size and scope of the rebates remain under negotiation with the...
NEW MEXICO STATE

