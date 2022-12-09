Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson counts down to Christmas with upcoming events| Jackson This Week 12/14/22
Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after a jury convicts him of multiple sex crimes against children. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Local veterans in southeast Missouri have to drive up to two hours one way just...
KFVS12
Santa’s Village brings many to Downtown Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A special Christmas style village in Sikeston is helping visitors get in the Christmas spirit and making memories. It’s called Santa’s Village which consists of nine tiny buildings and a Christmas Tree constructed in Legion Park in the downtown area. Sikeston Parks and Recreation...
KFVS12
Curly’s Kitchen to offer free meal on Christmas for community
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A food truck company is wanting to offer some comfort for the people in the community this Christmas with a nice meal. Curly’s Kitchen is once again providing a free Christmas meal for anyone that needs it. It’s their 8th year offering the festive food.
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County to establish Emergency Operations Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Commission has developed a long-range capital improvement plan which would include the establishment of an Emergency Operations Center. The Emergency Operations Center has been on an unfunded list since 2013, when a comprehensive review of county facilities placed the center as...
KFVS12
Sikeston Christmas Village
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston.
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank feeding more this holiday season
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - During this holiday season, more and more are looking for help in stocking their food cabinets at home. The SEMO Food Bank is seeing more people from the area who are food insecure this time of year. In response, the food bank has increased more mobile...
KFVS12
MERS Goodwill to open Excel Center in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Goodwill is bringing new schools to Missouri, and one of them will be in Cape Girardeau. MERS Goodwill announced today it’ll open an “Excel Center.”. The Cape location will be inside this vacant building in the town plaza at 2106 William Street, Cape...
KFVS12
Crashes downs electric, fiber lines in Hickman & Carlisle Counties
CARLISLE and HICKMAN COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Hundreds of Gibson Electric membership Corporation customers were without power overnight. According to Gibson Electric, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. The pole was broken, which caused electric and fiber lines to be downed. This...
KFVS12
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
KFVS12
PACT Act town hall meeting Tuesday at Cape Girardeau VA Health Center
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The John. J. Pershing Medical Center is hosting a town hall style meeting at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Center on Tuesday, December 13 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The focus of the meeting is the PACT Act, which...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/13
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Two people were arrested after a Carbondale bar fight. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center received a $400K ARPA grant. RAW VIDEO: Scott Co....
KFVS12
Student Santas helping thousands with gifts/meal this Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it’s also a time where people help their neighbors. That’s where Student Santas comes in as many families are paired up with people that take care of them for the Christmas holiday. Student Santas is...
KFVS12
Sheriff Drury to seek 'lawful return' of K-9 Rex
We're talking with Jana Clifton about upcoming events in the community of Jackson. Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
KFVS12
New Madrid community stays prepared 211 years after earthquake sequence
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. The magnitude 7.5 earthquake destroyed the town and changed the lives of residents. The New Madrid Historical Museum has an entire exhibit dedicated...
KFVS12
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
Comments / 0