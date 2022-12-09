Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town Residents Spoke Out and a Decision Was Announced on the Dedham Christmas TreeThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
KGO
Celtics' Grant Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands
NEW YORK --Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday. Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the act, which happened with 1:52 remaining in the game Saturday...
KGO
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout in 10 months but not clear if she's returning to WNBA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Brittney Griner pulled on a pair of black Chuck Taylor sneakers, Phoenix Suns shorts and a T-shirt touting Title IX, and picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk. Griner is...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KGO
49ers look to wrap up NFC West title in Seattle once again
SEATTLE -- - A few years ago, Kyle Shanahan celebrated his first division title as San Francisco's coach in the visiting locker room at Seattle after a Sunday night game on the final day of the season that was nearly decided on the final snap. Shanahan and the 49ers can...
KGO
Coyotes play the Sharks following Keller's hat trick
Arizona Coyotes (9-13-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (9-16-5, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the San Jose Sharks after Clayton Keller recorded a hat trick in the Coyotes' 5-4 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers. San Jose has a 2-8-5...
KGO
San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN. The deal gives the Giants their franchise player in Correa, who turned down $160 million from Houston last year, got $35.1 million in his year in Minnesota and now gets the most money ever for an infielder.
KGO
Braves acquire star catcher Sean Murphy from Athletics
The Atlanta Braves acquired star catcher Sean Murphy in a three-way trade with the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers that saw nine players switch teams, the organizations announced Monday. Murphy, 28, was among the most prized players on the trade market this offseason, and Atlanta -- which dealt young catcher...
KGO
Buccaneers' Tom Brady a 'good sport,' signs INT ball for 49ers LB
As if throwing two interceptions in his return home to the San Francisco Bay Area and losing 35-7 weren't enough, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw to autograph the ball he intercepted. "It was s--- for me, to be honest. It was complete s--- (laughter),"...
KGO
Reports: Giants add free agent Sean Manaea
SAN FRANCISCO -- Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea reportedly has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. Manaea has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent next fall. Manaea gets a $5 million signing bonus, half on March...
Comments / 0