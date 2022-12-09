Read full article on original website
Executive director of Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to be employed by district, but paid by foundation
SIOUX CITY — The executive director of the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be employed by the Sioux City Community School District, but it won't cost the district. The move is aimed at saving the foundation money on accounting, payroll and benefits, said school board president Dan Greenwell during Monday's school board meeting.
Sioux City Council approves $173,605 in funding for West 7th Street façade improvement program
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved $173,605 in funding from the West Seventh Street Corridor façade improvement program. The main purposes of the façade improvement program are to improve the aesthetic appearance of the exterior façades of...
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 68-51
Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic spurred past Sioux City S.C. West 68-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Photos: Davenport Central wins Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North wins Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan competes in Class II Kick at state dance
Davenport Central earned first place in Class II Co-ed, Sioux City North won Class II Hoopla and Sioux City Bishop Heelan placed eighth in Class II Kick on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Central received 351.5 points to...
Some kind of impressive: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pounds Sioux City S.C. West 66-36
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-36 explosion on Sioux City S.C. West for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 13. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop...
Eight individuals currently interested in Woodbury County board position
SIOUX CITY – Eight people have contacted Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill expressing interest in the soon-to-be vacant board of supervisors seat. A committee made up of Treasurer Tina Bertrand, incoming County Attorney James Loomis and Gill will meet in January to decide if an appointment will be made or an election held.
Photos: Sioux City East places 3rd, and Waterloo West, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln also compete in Class VIII Hip Hop at state
Sioux City East finished third in Class VIII Hip Hop, while Waterloo West, Cedar Falls and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln also competed on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. East scored 338.5 points in the division won by...
Sioux City expecting minor snow accumulation, but roads could be dicey as storm rolls through
SIOUX CITY — Winter weather supplies are flying off Siouxland store shelves ahead of a massive winter storm. The storm, which has already spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, is forecast to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest. An ice storm warning that stretched from Lyon County over toward...
Sioux City Council awards $164,000 contract for pedestrian improvements project
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, awarded a $164,000 contract to a local construction company for the Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing improvements project. The project includes improvements to the pedestrian crossings on all four legs of...
City Council to vote on pedestrian crossing improvements project
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote to award a $164K contract to a local construction company for the Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing improvements project. The project includes improvements to the pedestrian crossings on all four legs of the intersection at...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Chronic wasting disease found in Union County deer
PIERRE, S.D. -- The presence of chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a Union County. The disease was found in a hunter-harvested adult male white-tailed deer in southern Union County along the Missouri River. South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 20 counties, and this is the third county...
121422news-brfs_pkg
VERMILLION, S.D. — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with raping a woman in his on-campus apartment is scheduled to be arraigned next month. At a Tuesday hearing, a judge set the arraignment for Mihai Carcoana for Jan. 12 in Clay County Circuit Court. He remains in custody on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Le Mars bank robbery accomplice pleads guilty to leaving halfway house
SIOUX CITY — The getaway driver in a 2018 Le Mars, Iowa, bank robbery has pleaded guilty of leaving a Sioux City halfway house while on supervised release after serving time in prison. Karen Merrick, 39, entered her plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to escape...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Bradford Lewis Grant, 37, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Gabriel Joseph Verbeski, 34, Des Moines, eluding, driving while license barred, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 7, probation revoked, 10 years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman. Jeffrey Lee Rosenbaum, 59, North Sioux City,...
Sioux City man sentenced to prison for shooting at house
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man who fired several gunshots at an occupied home has been sentenced to six years in federal prison. Alvaro Vite, 26, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to being a drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
Teen pleads not guilty of setting ATVs on fire at dealership
SIOUX CITY -- A teen accused of setting fire to multiple all-terrain vehicles at a Sioux City dealership has pleaded not guilty. Jonathan Capella, 18, of Clinton, Iowa, entered his written plea Tuesday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief. Sioux City Fire Rescue crews...
