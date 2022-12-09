ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Brewbound.com

Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale

Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Former gas station employee loses job, home after beaten at work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John Tucker was beaten in the middle of a September day at the Speedway gas station on West Washington Street while he was working as an attendant. John Tucker told News 8 on Tuesday that the whole ordeal on Sept. 11 changed his entire life. Talking about the attacker, Tucker said, “He actually took me and picked me up and power-drove my face into the floor.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Franciscan Health closes waiting rooms at Indy-area hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health announced updated visitor restrictions on Wednesday as the hospital network continues to deal with a surge in cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Waiting rooms at Franciscan hospitals in Indianapolis, Carmel, and Mooresville are temporarily closed. “Visitors should take this into consideration and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Weather patterns change this week for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

2 Indiana restaurants make national Top 100 list

(WANE) — A recent study by OpenTable revealed Indiana has two restaurants that stand toe-to-toe with the best restaurants in the country. St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis and The Cake Bake Shop’s location in Carmel were the two Indiana restaurants to make OpenTable’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in America in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
LEBANON, IN
WISH-TV

Four people stabbed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were stabbed Wednesday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 3:35 p.m., officers were sent to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s on the city’s east side. Upon arrival, officers found four...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Eskenazi Health expanding services on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health just reached a major milestone: Finishing the framework for its new health center on the east side. Representatives say community input is helping bring this plan to life. The coordinator near 38th and Arlington is in the middle of a massive facelift. You have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Tracking a soggy Wednesday; much colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a rainy Wednesday with two rounds of showers set to move in. Beyond Wednesday’s system, we’ll see much colder air swing into the picture by the weekend. Tuesday night: Round 1 of two rounds of rain is expected to move...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

