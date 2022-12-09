Elton John says he's quitting Twitter: 'it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world'

Elton John. Mike Segar/Reuters

Elton John is the latest celebrity to call it quits on Twitter.

The singer tweeted on Friday that he was leaving the platform over misinformation and an unspecified "policy change."

"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together," John said. "Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world."

He added, "I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

Insider reached out to representatives for John for clarification on what policy change he was referring to, but did not immediately hear back.

Billionaire Elon Musk has implemented and promised sweeping changes to Twitter since he bought the company in late October for $44 billion.

Musk responded to John on Friday, saying "I love your music. Hope you come back." Musk then asked if there was "any misinformation in particular" that John was concerned about.

Some of Musk's changes have been met with backlash from critics who say they would lead to a rise in misinformation.

Last week, Twitter ended its enforcement of policies meant to curb coronavirus misinformation.

Twitter has reinstated previously banned accounts, such as former President Donald Trump.

Musk is overhauling the Twitter Blue subscription, including charging a monthly fee for the blue checkmark meant to identify verified accounts of public figures and institutions (Musk has repeatedly pushed back the full launch of the new Twitter Blue to address impersonation issues).

Other celebrities have left Twitter over Musk's changes, including musician Sara Bareilles and TV producer Shonda Rhimes, neither of whom have tweeted in over a month.