Read full article on original website
Related
15 Sliding Glass Door Curtain Ideas That Will Elevate The Look Of Any Space
Along with accessibility and functionality, we've looked at various ideas for curtains for sliding doors that'll add pizzazz to this challenging area.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
29 Stylish Bathroom Shelf Ideas To Organize All Your Essentials
If you're thinking about adding stylish shelves to your bathroom, see our freestanding and floating ideas that will add an elegant touch to the space.
Why You Should Think Twice About Putting Your Christmas Tree Directly In Front Of A Window
If you're the type that loves to spread the holiday cheer by showcasing Christmastime visions in your bay window, it's time to consider something else.
homedit.com
How to Clean Venetian Blinds: Solutions for Different Blind Materials
Venetian blinds are a popular window treatment, so it is useful to know how to clean these window treatments to keep your space tidy and dust free. Cleaning Venetian blinds is difficult because they have small slats that attract dust over time. Light-colored finishes make it difficult to spot dust, but these get just as dirty as dark finishes.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
Why You Should Stick To The Two-Thirds Rule When Organizing Your Bookcase
If you love reading, your book collection will likely become a big part of your interior design. Optimize your bookshelf using the handy two-thirds rule.
6 places to buy a rug online, from vintage styles to washable options
Area rugs protect floors and can add personality to a space and make it feel more like home. These are the best places to buy area rugs online.
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
Why You Should Incorporate A Bit Of Purple In Your Christmas Decor
The standard reds and greens of the Christmas holidays are always there when you need them, but this year we suggest adding in a touch of royalty!
yankodesign.com
This folding side table uses a unique mechanism to save space when not in use
Many of us probably wish we had something to put our coffee mugs or phones on beside our lounge chairs or couches. Side tables are perfect for this kind of duty, but there might also be times when you don’t want such a piece of furniture in front or beside you. Perhaps you are economizing on space, or maybe you just prefer to put everything away when you’re done using them. Whatever the reason might be, foldable tables exist for that purpose, but these form-changing pieces of furniture can be complex and are often unattractive. Of course, there are exceptions to this, and this curious side table concept is one of them, especially with its rather unconventional yet simple method of implementing that folding feature.
How To Find The Happy Medium Between Over- And Under-Decorating Your Christmas Tree
Are you always sure when to stop adding ornaments to the Christmas tree? Or do you never have enough to fill it? Finding a happy medium when decorating is key.
Before and After: A ’70s-Style Wood Paneled Fireplace Gets a Classic-with-a-Twist $600 Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
dornob.com
Glass Living O’Pod Rotates 360 Degrees for Unmatched Views
Enjoying a 360-degree view of the stars from bed usually requires camping in the open air, without so much as a tent overhead. But spend a night in the Living O’Pod, and you’ll enjoy a similar experience with the same level of comfort and luxury you’d expect from a high-end hotel suite. In fact, the pod is so spacious you could live in it full time, provided you don’t care too much about your own privacy. Designed by UN10 (Unio) Design, this prefab glass orb home features not one but two interior levels with panoramic views of its surroundings.
How To Steal Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Hanging Plant Decor Tip
Joanna Gaines revealed how she transformed an unexpected spot in her house into a relaxing oasis. Here's how to steal her hanging plant tip.
Have You Considered Tiny Living?
Are you considering downsizing your living situation? Tiny living may be the perfect option for you! There’s a whole world of tiny living out there, and it’s something that may be right for you.
Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls
Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
Horizontal Vs. Vertical Fences: Which Is Best For Your Home?
Horizontal fences are having a moment, but how do you know if they're right for your yard? Learn about the differences between horizontal and vertical fences.
Designer Emily Henderson's Tips For Starting Your Gallery Wall
Your home should reflect your personality — and one way to achieve this is with artwork. Here are designer Emily Henderson's tips for building a gallery wall.
hypebeast.com
Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade
Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
House Digest
New York, NY
73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0