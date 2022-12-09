ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
homedit.com

How to Clean Venetian Blinds: Solutions for Different Blind Materials

Venetian blinds are a popular window treatment, so it is useful to know how to clean these window treatments to keep your space tidy and dust free. Cleaning Venetian blinds is difficult because they have small slats that attract dust over time. Light-colored finishes make it difficult to spot dust, but these get just as dirty as dark finishes.
yankodesign.com

This folding side table uses a unique mechanism to save space when not in use

Many of us probably wish we had something to put our coffee mugs or phones on beside our lounge chairs or couches. Side tables are perfect for this kind of duty, but there might also be times when you don’t want such a piece of furniture in front or beside you. Perhaps you are economizing on space, or maybe you just prefer to put everything away when you’re done using them. Whatever the reason might be, foldable tables exist for that purpose, but these form-changing pieces of furniture can be complex and are often unattractive. Of course, there are exceptions to this, and this curious side table concept is one of them, especially with its rather unconventional yet simple method of implementing that folding feature.
dornob.com

Glass Living O’Pod Rotates 360 Degrees for Unmatched Views

Enjoying a 360-degree view of the stars from bed usually requires camping in the open air, without so much as a tent overhead. But spend a night in the Living O’Pod, and you’ll enjoy a similar experience with the same level of comfort and luxury you’d expect from a high-end hotel suite. In fact, the pod is so spacious you could live in it full time, provided you don’t care too much about your own privacy. Designed by UN10 (Unio) Design, this prefab glass orb home features not one but two interior levels with panoramic views of its surroundings.
News Tender

Have You Considered Tiny Living?

Are you considering downsizing your living situation? Tiny living may be the perfect option for you! There’s a whole world of tiny living out there, and it’s something that may be right for you.
Family Handyman

Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls

Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
hypebeast.com

Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade

Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
