PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dynamic storm has been blasting its way across the nation, producing everything from blizzard conditions in the Dakotas to tornadoes in Texas, and on Thursday, it will be our region's turn to deal with the wrath of this storm.Depending on where in the region you reside, expect to see heavy rain, a wintry mix, gusty winds and even accumulating snowfall.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Carbon and Monroe Counties Thursday morning through Friday a.m. for snow and ice.TimingPrecipitation will likely arrive just in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute, arriving around 6 a.m....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO