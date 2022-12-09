Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Related
WITN
More details emerge into Toys for Tots theft
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway in one Eastern Carolina town after toys from a Toys for Tots warehouse were stolen in an unthinkable crime so close to Christmas. Melissa Battle, the Halifax County Toys for Tots coordinator, walked into what was a warehouse full of toys for...
WITN
Eastern Carolina Toys for Tots campaign scrambling after most toys stolen
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - A Toys for Tots campaign in one Eastern Carolina county is scrambling for donations after someone swiped most of their toys. Halifax County Toys for Tots said the theft was discovered Monday morning at their warehouse on Halifax Street in Enfield. Melissa Battle said they are...
WITN
POLICE: Man shot in face by family member
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
WITN
Older child stops mom from setting 4-year-old on fire, deputies say
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman was involuntarily admitted to the hospital after trying to set her son on fire. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane. Once there, deputies say they learned...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
WITN
POLICE: Lenoir County man drunk with three-year-old child in vehicle
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they arrested a man early this morning for drunk driving and found a toddler in the vehicle. Jonathan Turner was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse, and carrying a concealed gun. Police said around 3:00 a.m. they received a tip that a...
WITN
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
WITN
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
WITN
Winterville man charged with shooting last month in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town have made an arrest in a shooting that happened early last month. Braddock Gross III, of Winterville, was arrested Tuesday in Greenville on charges of attempted first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by felon, and a parole violation.
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest […]
WITN
Wake County officer shooting leads to police chase, woman arrested
ZEBULON, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer was shot leading to a chase Monday night in Wake County. Zebulon Police say around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Officer Colby James responded to a suspicious car at Zebulon Community Park. The suspect, 51-year-old Deserie Byrum, had an outstanding warrant from Randolph County. When...
WITN
Report: Man threatens students with gun at Christmas parade
JACKSON, N.C. (WRAL) - A Raleigh news outlet is reporting that students marching in a Christmas parade were harassed as they walked the parade route. Jackson Police Chief John Young told WRAL students reported that a man with a shotgun threatened them as they marched in a Christmas parade on Saturday.
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
WITN
Morning house fire destroys Greene County home
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A morning house fire destroyed a home in Maury, leaving a man homeless. Greene County Emergency Services says they got a call at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday of a fully involved house fire on Whitley Street. We’re told the house is a total loss, and the homeowner was able to get out in time.
WITN
Weekend deadly fire appears accidental, victim identified
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Investigators say a weekend fire that killed a Lenoir County woman appears to have been an accident. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. The fire on Brakefield Drive outside of La Grange was discovered around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters say they saw...
Kinston man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
NC 16-year-old steals gun off man inside Bojangles, police say
Officials said the man, who was not identified, was in the restaurant when the teen took his gun off his hip and ran out of the business.
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
