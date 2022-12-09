ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Wreaths Across America ceremony at Woodlawn National set for Dec. 17

By Carl Aldinger
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies are just over a week away, and volunteers in Elmira will be laying over 5,000 wreaths in Woodlawn National Cemetery.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. on December 17 at Woodlawn and is open to the public. WAA said the ceremony this year will be fully open for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wreaths Across America looking for sponsors in Bath

In total, WAA has 5,500 wreaths to lay at Woodlawn, and the organization is looking for volunteers.

The event will continue until all the wreaths are laid. More information can be found here.

