Almost two weeks ago, when the Rangers were still in the thick of a rough patch, their upcoming schedule appeared even more daunting. Staring them in the face was a two-game road trip against the Western Conference’s top team, the Golden Knights, and the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche. Then they would return home to face two of the top three teams in the Eastern Conference in the Devils and Maple Leafs. Three games into the grueling stretch, it accounts for the bulk of the Rangers’ longest winning streak of the season. Winners of four straight, the Rangers will take on another challenge...

15 MINUTES AGO